Federico Pasquini, GM of Dinamo Sassari, takes stock of La Nuova: «We opted for an aggressive strategy right away, because this allows you to take players who really see Dinamo not as a stopgap, but as an opportunity to make the last qualitative leap in career, or in any case to maintain a good standard. This year in Serie A there will be 10-12 players who have moved from here, and this is a heavy sign for those who sign for us now. Seriousness, economic guarantees, the fact of being able to live in a beautiful reality, but above all the prospect of a future for your career count. Sassari gives it».

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

