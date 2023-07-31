Home » We opted for an aggressive strategy right away
Sports

We opted for an aggressive strategy right away

by admin
We opted for an aggressive strategy right away

Federico Pasquini, GM of Dinamo Sassari, takes stock of La Nuova: «We opted for an aggressive strategy right away, because this allows you to take players who really see Dinamo not as a stopgap, but as an opportunity to make the last qualitative leap in career, or in any case to maintain a good standard. This year in Serie A there will be 10-12 players who have moved from here, and this is a heavy sign for those who sign for us now. Seriousness, economic guarantees, the fact of being able to live in a beautiful reality, but above all the prospect of a future for your career count. Sassari gives it».

See also  The market value of Coca-Cola evaporates US$4 billion due to Cristiano Ronaldo's press conference calling for "drink more water"

You may also like

ROUND LINE-UP: Stínadla riots, Slavia praises the reinforcement,...

American Club Makes Bid to Sign Kylian Mbappé,...

Raiders Tirol sign new quarterback

Milan, discovering the RedBird world in Los Angeles....

NBA, the four teams “forced” to win next...

why July 31 is a pivotal day for...

Irish passport for Bellingham, Real serves Community –...

Šádek was standing behind the Pilsen bench. Did...

Is Sergio Ramos Headed to Boca Juniors? A...

one billion in 10 years – breaking latest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy