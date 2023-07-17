«We play at home!», the ultras story of Tortona in a book

THE ULTRAS MOVEMENT IN TORTONA. 332 PAGES OF HISTORY AND… WON’T CALL THEM MINORS!

From the very beginning to the present day, from the Ultras of the late 70s to the current entities, “We play at home!” traces the more than forty-year history of organized support in Tortona.

Through unpublished testimonies of the protagonists and with the support of about 800 photographic documents, a journey unfolds which tells in detail different generations of fans with a single common denominator: the mad attachment to the black and white jerseys.

As in a time escalation, subdivided into decades or where possible into single seasons, you will find described everything concerning the life of the steps: the choreographies, the transfers, the militancy, the friendships developed over the years with boys from other cities, the historical and more recent rivalries, self-produced material, disputes, moments of glory and the most burning disappointments.

A journey that starts from afar, from the spontaneity and genuineness of the pioneers, continues with the growth and awareness acquired in the golden years of fan support in Italy and ends with the emergence of the new generations who, amid a thousand difficulties, will have the honor and the burden of continuing to fly the flag with the rampant lion!

And then the author is a whole program: Davide Buratti was born and raised in Tortona, he began attending the sports field at an early age, first as a ball boy and, later, as an active member of the organized fans. Writer by chance, the path that leads him to the pen starts from far away, precisely from a precocious interest in the world of curves and above all in Ultras collecting, limited to his two great football loves: the Derthona FBC 1908 and the Internazionale di Milan. Over the years, this interest has become an avid and meticulous passion that he is also pursuing today, despite the fact that he has reached half a century in terms of age. When someone like Buratti writes a book, the result is absolutely a victory. Davide belongs to the first Supertifo generation, one of those who know history because they have lived it live and therefore can and must put it on paper.

For more info and purchases: www.ecletticaedizioni.com

I like:

Like Loading…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

