They can’t be at home because of the war, so they commute. Most often between Košice and Uzhhorod. The football players of Ukrainian Dnipro-1, who will face Slavia in Eden on Thursday in the first match of the third preliminary round of the European League, have already gotten used to it. “In the beginning, we went through problems, but now we are adapted. It’s not an obstacle for us,” said Dnipro captain Oleksandr Svatok before the upcoming match in Prague.

