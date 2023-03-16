This is how Ettore Messina commented on the match in Madrid, lost in the sprint: “Congratulations to Real for the victory. A balanced match, decided by small details. We played a good game, but to win here you need an excellent game. But there have been small mistakes, which have been decisive. We are improving and the important thing is to compete at the highest level, like the last seven games, and we will see where we end up. Trying to play better every match and trying to win the league, which is now clearly the main focus left.”

The European situation: “We had many problems in the first part of the season, now we are improving. There’s no need to deceive us and the fans, because it would be necessary to win them all to have any hope of entering the playoffs. The important thing is to have played another good game. We will have an important match in the league on Sunday. We hope to recover, sooner or later, Shields and Hall and I think the team has excellent opportunities to continue to grow. These players have a winning mentality, that’s not what I have to teach them.”