We saw the first match of Saudi Pro League – Sportellate

And we were generally disappointed.

It would perhaps be all too easy to stop at the surface. It is Saudi Arabia that owes its wealth to the activity of excavation and extraction from the bowels of the earth. It wouldn’t be consistent, so approach the Saudi Pro League recovering the highlights of the hat-trick in Roberto Firmino’s opening match or tune into La7 on Monday evening for the first big match of the championship. To understand if it’s really worth following the Saudi championship, to evaluate whether to prefer an air-conditioned match in the Middle Eastern kingdom or a match between teams already mathematically safe from Serie A Made in Italy towards the end of March, you have to dig.

Too easy to be influenced by one of the Five Brothers (Five Sisters would be better, less and less than our Seven but not so appreciated by the Gulf Monarchy), the historically dominant teams of Saudi football, or by one of the four clubs whose ownership has been transferred in the hands of state-controlled companies within the Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project – a project that Simone Tommasi and Michele Cecere wrote about a few weeks ago. To judge how far the Arab league is (still) from the best European leagues, it is the middle class that stands as a yardstick: what better than Al-Tai FC-Damac FC to get an idea?

Al-Tai FC and Damac FC lived in the same classification areas last year, ending up exchanging positions on the last day and forming the enjambement between the right and left sides of the classification. The Prince Abdul Aziz bin Musa’ed it has the appearance of a stadium designed to host only and only international athletics meetings, with a single covered grandstand on the long side and the track around the green rectangle that seems to extend indefinitely behind the goals. The hosts, the most loved in north-west Arabia, thus open the 2023/2024 Saudi Pro League by hosting another of the non-capital teams, which arrived in the city of Haʼil after the longest away match of the year, similar in terms of distance and symbolic impact to a Südtirol-Palermo.

Orphans for the third consecutive season of the challenge with fellow citizens of theAl-Jabalain F.C.i Faris Al Shamal (Knights of the Northmore or less) of Al-Tai have to settle for the derby of nicknames, inaugurating the year with the football battle with Faris Al Janub (Knights of the South, more or less) of the Damac. Adding tension to the challenge is the return to the bench of Krešimir Režić, who arrived in the north-west in the summer following last season’s sacking of the Saudi Pro League. From which team? Fatally, from Damac.

From the 1′ there is room for all the hot names (if fear or amazement, it’s up to you) that arrived in the summer: between the posts Victor Braga, Brazilian with a mediocre reserve career in Portugal; the pair of central defenders Bauer Rocothe first 28-year-old, German with Kazakh passport, fresh from ninety appearances in the Bundesliga and two years at Sint-Truiden in the Jupiler Pro League, and the other 30-year-old, Chilean and fresh from relegation with Elche in Spain, who in 2018 he made his debut in the Europa League with Besiktas with a goal on assist in Adem Ljajic.

Right back, col very dangerous number 88, it ranks Ibrahim Hussain Al-Nakhli, a 26-year-old who arrived from Damac in the summer and immediately confronted his former teammates; in the middle of the field, to the left of Alfa Semedo25-year-old from Guinea Bissau, who grew up in the Benfica youth team and is capable of Mark made his debut in the Champions League at the age of 21 against AEK. Next to him is Bernard Mensah, Ghanaian attacking midfielder bought for €6,000,000 from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and arrived from Kayserispor after 6 seasons in Turkey; forward Virgil Mysidian30-year-old Dutch Willem II school, arrived one week from Twente and with 5 consecutive titles won in Bulgaria with Ludogorets.

Written in white on a light gray background: a round of applause to the Al-Tai graphics and SMMs.

He took over last March and is still at the helm of Damac Cosmin Againstwhich some will remember for the brawl with Edgar Davids al Team Trophy 2002 in his only season at Milan and who, after ups and downs as coach between Spain and Romania, moved to Arabia to coach Al Ittihad; however, in 2022 he lost the championship on the last day after wasting a 16-point lead over Al Hilal, being sacked and replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo. He does not feature in the starting XI Fahad Barakah Al-Johania 31-year-old who just arrived from Al-Tai in the summer and to whom Transfer market he recognizes that of central striker as a natural role and as an alternative central defender.

Despite the graphics, Domagoj Antolić he is not Brazilian but a 33-year-old from Zagreb with 17 years behind him, between youth and first team, in Dinamo.

First surreal aspect: the kick-off coincides perfectly with that of Al Nassr-Al Hilal, Arab Cup Champions League final. Doubts about the desire to promote the entire product arise spontaneously: before reaching the levels of the much mistreated Italian football, for example, the overlapping of different competitions involving the same teams is not recommended, it forces the fan to have to make a choice when a simple time change would have avoided All. As if in Italy a play-off and a Serie B play-off final were being played at the same time.

The ball is in full control of Damac right from the opening whistle: even when the guests position themselves with a positional defense on 3 compact lines, they decide when and how Al-Tai will give it back to them after a too long throw or too short a stand. The only non-Arab in a red and blue shirt, Antolić would also like to direct the times and ways of pressing Contra’s team, but he often finds himself covering the holes of teammates who, trivially, have no idea where to stay on the pitch. We find him building up as a right full-back one time and then replacing the right winger as he moves forward when Al-Tai’s build develops on the wing near the benches: Contra’s hypothetical positional play, so far, it’s just assumed.

Illegible numbers and a bib probably sewn for a youth boy destined for Cosmin Contra.

In theory, something should be added about the race. It should be appreciated how players who up until a couple of seasons ago promised to have a decent future in Europe, in an embryonic context like the Saudi Pro League, also make a difference playing in slippers, whatever that means. But no. The first half followed one another between technical errors and a widespread mental impatience with the effort of a professional football match. What inevitably attracts attention are details that have to do with the leather ball from the side.

In no particular order: an uninterested steward in the background; many young people who have been told to put on the first white shirt they found in the wardrobe and, on the right, a man with a cap who tries to remove a megaphone from in front of him to observe the exchange of positions between Mensah and Tariq.

In the 31st minute the first scene on the surreal pitch: Alfa Semedo, someone who could really dominate if he at least pretended and who instead, despite the armband, left the aforementioned slippers beside the bed, gets rid of the ball in midfield circle. The passage to Mysidian it is loffio, as well as all those attempted so far. Bedrane anticipates and looks for Antolić on the left wing. Hoarse, probably ensnared by a captain who, having lost the ball, remains stationary to indicate the movements of his teammates without moving any other muscle, breaks the line and, without any logical footballing reason, makes a diagonal dash of 30 meters to snatch the ball from the Croatian’s feet. Tackle won and ball recycled against Mensah or Misidjan himself? No: tackle won and ball sent to the street. Audience in raptures.

Al 43′ the second surreal field scene: Hassan Abosurhri, Damac attacking midfielder booked a few minutes before for a clumsy simulation in the opponent’s area, contrasts Misidjan on his own trocar. Both fall to the ground and the referee calls for a foul for Al-Tai. Given the field area and the dynamics of the action, the second yellow card starts automatically. Abdullah Al-Harbi he approaches and just waits for Abosuhri to get back up to eject him. Attention, stop everyone: a voice is coming from the belly of the stadium. No finger gestures; no running at breakneck speed to the VAR monitor; nothing but a finger that pushes the headset as far as possible inside the auricle: decision changed, without making it explicitly understood. Do it for the Damac. When Contra and all the visiting bench are already gearing up to prepare the management of numerical superiority. As.

Step on foot?

The first fraction reaches its peak in recovery: Abdulaziz Ali Al-Bishi, a striker capped 21 times for Saudi Arabia, squandered the only real scoring opportunity produced by either side so far. Any comments would be superfluous, the images speak for themselves.

All the curiosity that one could have about football as a conglomeration of technical and competitive gestures has been transformed into waiting for the appearance of a grotesque detail. For example the discovery that the written Jabal Damac on the collar of guests means Montagna di Damacas if Atalanta had sponsors High City. The unreal amount of time it took for the VAR to determine the offside by Misidjan on the Harzan network.

Six minute check to determine this.

The nostalgia that assails in the 64th minute anyone who has played PES 2013, founding a Coach Career by throwing himself without fail as the first signing on a bony attacking midfielder from AZ with almost unlimited potential, and seeing him take over Maher in Bader Munshi. Adam also seemed to have made it in real life, in Cocu’s PSV years, but a team where Maxime Lestienne scored doubles in the Champions League it couldn’t actually be taken too seriously. Back to AZ in 2018, 7 years after the last time, and after three years in Utrecht, the choice of Arabia. The disposition of the defense of Damac on the decisive goal of Al-Harabi which has less to do with a green rectangle than the dripping painting in Pollock.

The final result will tell 1-0 Al-Taiwith a melee worthy of Mai Dire Gol in the recovery to increase the regrets of the Damac. For the Knights of the South the gaps in the finalization phase are enormous, so the company immediately ran for cover. Which central striker with a habit of goal has ever accepted the Saudi court? That’s right, we all thought of him: Assan Ceesay.

Judging the average level of attractiveness and competitiveness of a tournament after a single game is impossible and specious. Saudi Pro League is worth watching, yes. If you want to enjoy a few hours of bitter laughter. For a football match, maybe, it’s still too early.

