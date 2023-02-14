Home Sports “We should investigate the substances we took in that period”- Corriere TV
Thus the former national team midfielder speaking of the death of his former Juve teammate

Dino Baggio talks about the death of Gianluca Vialli Dressing rooms at Tuttincampo on Tv7 Triveneto. “We should investigate the substances we took in that period,” said the former national team midfielder speaking of the illness that led to the death of his former partner and friend. “Of course I’m scared, it’s happening to too many players.”

January 17, 2023 – Updated January 17, 2023 , 7:46 pm

