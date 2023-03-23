Germani Brescia winger Kenny Gabriel analyzes the moment for Bresciaoggi:

«We tend to mirror ourselves too much, but we must be able not to. We tend to be too satisfied: we don’t respond correctly to what our opponents are doing».

«We have to think about the single game. We can’t start calculating or having tables regarding the next matches. Possession after possession we have to build our successes: it’s the only way to look to the future».