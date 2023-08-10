Home » We were exhausted from traveling, the coach of Dnipro apologized for the weak performance against Slavia
We were exhausted from traveling, the coach of Dnipro apologized for the weak performance against Slavia

by admin

They didn’t have the slightest chance to bring down the stitched giant. In the opening match of the third preliminary round of the European League, the players of Ukrainian Dnipro-1 lost 0:3 to the home team Slavia. It should be noted that it was deservedly so, as Slavia dominated the entire match. The expulsion of Igoh Ogbu for a reckless kung fu kick in the 58th minute did not help the Ukrainian vice-champion. “We made a lot of mistakes,” the visibly upset coach Oleksandr Kučer realized.

