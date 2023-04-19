Home » “We will appeal if the College were to reallocate the points to Juve”- Corriere TV
The Coni Guarantee Board ruled against the presence of Codacons lawyers and the Napoli Maradona Fans’ Association at the hearing in Rome to discuss the Juventus FC appeal which aims to revoke the 15-point penalty in the context of the so-called capital gains trend: “We will appeal if the College were to reassign the points to Juve,” says Enrico Lubrano, representative of Codacons and the Napoli fans association, leaving the Coni headquarters. (agtw)

April 19, 2023 – Updated April 19, 2023 , 8:36 pm

