We will not lie, promises Šulc before the EURO. Mazák outlined his future from the age of twenty-one

After arriving in Georgia, he took a picture of the impressive panorama of Batumi from the windows of the team hotel. He may soon be the center of attention. Pavel Šulc is the biggest holder in football’s top 21, no one from the Czech team for the EURO has played more matches for the Lvíčat than him. “But I don’t feel like a greaser. I asked for a separate room, otherwise I don’t have any advantages,” smiled the reliable all-rounder. The European Championship starts today, the Czechs will have their premiere tomorrow evening against England.

