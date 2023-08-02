«We will remain a united family»- breaking latest news

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 51, and his wife Sophie GrÃ©gorie, 48, are split after 18 years of marriage. They had married in May 2005.

In a brief statement posted on social media, the Canadian prime minister announced that after “many meaningful and difficult conversations we have made the decision to part ways”. The couple have three children.

Sources close to the prime minister explain that the two have already signed an agreement before their lawyers.

According to the Guardian, Sophie GrÃ©gorie has been seen in public with her husband far less in recent years than in the past. One of her last official appearances was at the coronation of King Charles III in May. The premier’s father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from his wife in 1984.

The message on social media

“Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share our decision to part ways, after many meaningful and difficult conversations,” reads Trudeau’s Instagram message.

“We will remain, as always, a united family, marked by a deep love and respect for each other and for all that we have built and will continue to build”.

â€œFor the well-being of our children, we ask that our privacy be respected. Thanks to”.

