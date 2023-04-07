Home Sports “We will strike down those who attack us” – breaking latest news
"We will strike down those who attack us" – breaking latest news

“We will strike down those who attack us” – breaking latest news

«We will strike down those who attack us». At the Security Council meeting in the night, Benjamin Netanyahu meets the defense minister who was fired about ten days ago and has remained in his post for now: the prime minister had fired him for public criticism of the “reform” of justice announced by the government.

Now together they decide the response to the almost forty rockets fired from Lebanon on northern Israel yesterday afternoon. It had been 17 years, since the 34 days of war between July and August 2006, that the villages on the hills of the Galilee hadn’t come under such a long and intense attack.

The reaction was not immediate. The generals waited to define objectives in the Gaza Strip, the scope of the bombings on the neighboring country to prevent Hezbollah from feeling obliged to retaliate. Armed forces spokesmen said they held responsible Hamasas principal, and the Lebanon because the launch bases are on its territory: «We are evaluating the involvement of Iran».

In the narrow sand corridor between Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean the jets have hit a dozen positions between tunnels and fundamentalist basesin southern Lebanon three areas in the fields from where the missiles were allegedly launched.

Hamas has fired on cities in the south, the closest to the Strip, an apartment was hit by a rocket. North, in the Jordan Valley, two Israeli women were killed and a third was injured in a Palestinian ambush by gunfire.

The predictions of analysts of military things came true: from the north (Hezbollah) and from the south (Hamas in Gaza) with Jerusalem in the middlethe enemies have decided to test the Israeli alertness capability.

The heads of the organizations have followed live the three months of demonstrations against the legislative plan carried out by Netanyahu, which the oppositions consider an undemocratic coup, have calculated how many reservists have refused to come to training in protest, have weighed how much the first minister is too busy with internal affairs and the corruption trial.

Yesterday evening was the first security council, since January Netanyahu had not convened one, while Yoav Gallantthe defense minister, has been asking him for a summit to address the multiple threats for weeks.

Hamas allegedly ordered the attack to prove it was the only Palestinian organization in defend the Al Aqsa mosque.

Per two nights in a row in Jerusalem police intervened with batons and tear gas inside the third holiest site for Muslimsevicted and arrested the Palestinians who barricaded themselves with stones and sticks.

