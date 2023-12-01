Home » «We women cannot live with fear»- Corriere TV
Sports

«We women cannot live with fear»- Corriere TV

by admin
«We women cannot live with fear»- Corriere TV

The cry of the Apulian swimmer at the end of the 100 meter breaststroke final at the Italian Championships in Riccione

The Apulian swimmer Benedetta Pilato has signed up for the next Paris Olympics in 2024, but is fully in the news with her dramatic events against women. Interviewed by Rai at the end of the 100 meter breaststroke final at the Italian short course championships in Riccione spoke about the awareness campaign launched on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which also includes the Italian swimming federation. Still out of breath she declared: «I can’t believe I have to live in a world where we women have to be courageous in what we do every day. We women cannot live with fear and I would not want my children to live in a world like that. It bothers me that we’ve almost become accustomed to all the news we hear every day. It doesn’t have to be like this.”

November 30, 2023 – Updated November 30, 2023, 8:05 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Basketball, Covid: Dinamo Sassari in quarantine. The situation of the other clubs - Sport - Basketball

You may also like

VIDEO: Canada vs. United States Women live free...

Gravina investigated and interrogated by the Prosecutor’s Office...

Victory against Zagreb: Champions League: THW Kiel reaches...

Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City in...

Liang Chun and Ye Desheng came to Putian...

Champions League: Long-term goal Wembley – draw for...

Adolis García returns to activity hitting a homerun

ATP Indian Wells 2024, Arnaldi advances: Van Assche...

Champions League: Manchester City walks into the quarter-finals...

Champions: Real Madrid and Manchester City fly to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy