«We women cannot live with fear»- Corriere TV

The cry of the Apulian swimmer at the end of the 100 meter breaststroke final at the Italian Championships in Riccione

The Apulian swimmer Benedetta Pilato has signed up for the next Paris Olympics in 2024, but is fully in the news with her dramatic events against women. Interviewed by Rai at the end of the 100 meter breaststroke final at the Italian short course championships in Riccione spoke about the awareness campaign launched on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which also includes the Italian swimming federation. Still out of breath she declared: «I can’t believe I have to live in a world where we women have to be courageous in what we do every day. We women cannot live with fear and I would not want my children to live in a world like that. It bothers me that we’ve almost become accustomed to all the news we hear every day. It doesn’t have to be like this.”

November 30, 2023 – Updated November 30, 2023, 8:05 pm

