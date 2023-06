Timothy Weah has landed at Turin Caselle airport, Juventus welcomes the first signing of the summer. The class of 2000, son of the well-known George ex Milan, has landed under the Mole and is ready to begin his adventure in black and white. He was taken from Lille and is now preparing for his medical: the player is expected at J Medical

