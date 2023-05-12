Weakened Lens defeated Remo at home and next to the leader PSG

Lens won the confirmation in a row, despite the fact that in the 18th minute, they lost to Dans, who was sent off. Back to school, Balogun converted the penalty. However, Frankowski did not miss the penalty kick even in the 40th minute, and in the 55th minute, captain Fofana turned the ball over.
Vsledek 35. kola:
Lens – Reme 2:1 (40. Frankowski from pen., 55. Fofana – 23. Balogun from pen.).
|CLUB
|Z
|V
|R
|P
|S
|B
|1.
|Paris St. Germain
|34
|25
|3
|6
|79:35
|78
|2.
|Lens
|35
|22
|9
|4
|59:27
|75
|3.
|Marseille
|34
|21
|7
|6
|62:34
|70
|4.
|Monaco
|34
|19
|7
|8
|68:51
|64
|5.
|Lille
|34
|17
|8
|9
|60:41
|59
|6.
|Rennes
|34
|17
|5
|12
|56:38
|56
|7.
|Lyon
|34
|16
|8
|10
|57:41
|56
|8.
|Nice
|34
|13
|12
|9
|42:32
|51
|9.
|Lorient
|34
|14
|9
|11
|48:46
|51
|10.
|Lamb
|35
|12
|14
|9
|42:37
|50
|11.
|Clermont
|34
|14
|8
|12
|37:44
|50
|12.
|Montpellier
|34
|13
|4
|17
|56:57
|43
|13.
|Toulouse
|34
|12
|6
|16
|48:55
|42
|14.
|trasburk
|34
|8
|11
|15
|46:55
|35
|15.
|Brest
|34
|8
|11
|15
|38:50
|35
|16.
|Auxerre
|34
|8
|10
|16
|32:56
|34
|17.
|Nantes
|34
|6
|14
|14
|35:50
|32
|18.
|Ajaccio
|34
|6
|5
|23
|22:61
|23
|19.
|Troyes
|34
|4
|10
|20
|42:73
|22
|20.
|Angers
|34
|3
|5
|26
|28:74
|14
Gly:
39. Frankowski
55. S. Fofana
Gly:
23. Balogun
Assemblies:
Samba Gradit, Dancer, Medina Frankowski, Samed, S. Fofana /C/, Machado (70. Haidara) Thomasson (89. Fulgini), Openda (78. Onana), Sotoca.
Assemblies:
Diouf Foket, Agbadou, Abdulhamd /C/, Busi (86. Tour) Munetsi, Cajuste (86. Edoa), Matusiwa (74. Sierhuis) It, Flips (74. Zeneli), Balogun.
Nhradnci:
Leca Le Cardinal, Porba, Costa, Claude-Maurice, Buksa.
Nhradnci:
Olliero Keita, Koudou, Fall, Lopy.
lut cards:
52. Frankowski
lut cards:
38. Abdulhamd, 67. Flips, 74. Balogun
inherit karty:
19. Dance
inherit karty:
Decision: Pignard Drouet, Rabbit
Poet divk: 37 937