Weakened Lens defeated Remo at home and next to the leader PSG

Lens won the confirmation in a row, despite the fact that in the 18th minute, they lost to Dans, who was sent off. Back to school, Balogun converted the penalty. However, Frankowski did not miss the penalty kick even in the 40th minute, and in the 55th minute, captain Fofana turned the ball over.

Vsledek 35. kola:

Lens – Reme 2:1 (40. Frankowski from pen., 55. Fofana – 23. Balogun from pen.).





CLUB Z V R P S B 1. Paris St. Germain 34 25 3 6 79:35 78 2. Lens 35 22 9 4 59:27 75 3. Marseille 34 21 7 6 62:34 70 4. Monaco 34 19 7 8 68:51 64 5. Lille 34 17 8 9 60:41 59 6. Rennes 34 17 5 12 56:38 56 7. Lyon 34 16 8 10 57:41 56 8. Nice 34 13 12 9 42:32 51 9. Lorient 34 14 9 11 48:46 51 10. Lamb 35 12 14 9 42:37 50 11. Clermont 34 14 8 12 37:44 50 12. Montpellier 34 13 4 17 56:57 43 13. Toulouse 34 12 6 16 48:55 42 14. trasburk 34 8 11 15 46:55 35 15. Brest 34 8 11 15 38:50 35 16. Auxerre 34 8 10 16 32:56 34 17. Nantes 34 6 14 14 35:50 32 18. Ajaccio 34 6 5 23 22:61 23 19. Troyes 34 4 10 20 42:73 22 20. Angers 34 3 5 26 28:74 14



