The hockey players of Třinec will have to do without striker Libor Hudáček in the first three games of the extra league playoff final against Hradec Králové. The disciplinary commission of the competition additionally suspended his activity for a foul on Pardubice’s Lukáš Sedlák in the seventh semi-final match. The Association of Professional Ice Hockey Clubs announced this on its official Twitter account.

