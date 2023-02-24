The first stage of the WeArena On Tour al Vercelli shopping centre gathering great enthusiasm and participation. Many, from young and very young to all age groups, participated with curiosity and interest in this new gaming experience on the latest generation consoles. Gianluca BirbesDirector of the Vercelli Shopping Center, said: “It was an intense week full of movement and curiosity on the part of the shopping centre’s clientele. We are very happy with the results obtained and the strong turnout. Innovative and engaging experience, the result of a solid partnership, which has given the opportunity to young people, and not, of the area to experience the center in a different way, close to them: the digital one“.

At the same time, the territorial selections for the Team Esport FC Pro Vercelli 1892. More than 50 aspiring Pro players have applied to join the Youth Team Esport FC Pro Vercelli 1892 within which there were already 10 active players on the title of EA SPORTS FIFA 23.

The first team players were also present.FC Pro Vercelli 1892, Mohamed Yaya Guindo, Francesco Contaldo, Filippo Gheza, Giovanni Corradini, who animated the event in these 6 days challenging each other with the players.

Alexander Piccica, Marketing director FC Pro Vercelli 1892 declares: “We are satisfied with the result achieved by the weekly event together with our partners WeArena and Centro Commerciale Vercelli, whom we thank: giving continuity to projects is a key factor for all companies, especially as regards activities related to new technologies. The level of candidates has increased compared to last year’s edition: the awareness of representing a historic team like Pro Vercelli in the e-sports context must give all the canterans the right motivation to apply themselves to the maximum in this project and always grow more”.

The selections concluded over the weekend, in which there was a tournament to evaluate the effective competence of the candidates, which was also attended by 15 previously pre-selected players. Finally, the experience ended on Sunday with the definitive announcement of the 10 players who deserved a place within the FC Pro Vercelli 1892 Esport Team:

Gabriele Prestifilippo

Noureddine Zairi

Matthew Lasagna

Andrea Bonarrigo

Luca Palmieri

Daniel Garofalo

Cyrus Erco

by Lorenzo Boar

Henry Privitera

Francis Tortora

A full and super-followed week also in the thousands of views of the live streams on the Twitch WeArenaLive channel with the management of Mirko Favale, supported for the occasion by the current owner of the Esport Team Tedi Kazazi who, as a reference figure, accompanied aspiring players in their selection process.