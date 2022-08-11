Home Sports Weather alert from Campania to Sicily: areas at risk of storms – Meteo
Sports

Weather alert from Campania to Sicily: areas at risk of storms – Meteo

by admin
Weather alert from Campania to Sicily: areas at risk of storms – Meteo

August 11, 2022 – Another day of weather alert in the Center South, already hit by violent storms in the last two days. The notice of the Civil protection for hydrogeological and hydraulic risk (ordinary criticality) valid today, 11 August it concerns once again Campania , Basilicata , Sicily , Calabria and much of the Sardinia . The fault of a cyclonic area centered on Eastern Europe which determines in our country, especially in the Center and in the South, conditions of instability: probable heavy rains, especially in the inland areas close to the Apennines and especially in the afternoon, when the mid-day heat contrasts with the cool currents, with hail, strong winds, and lightning. Here are the forecasts.

In Campania the yellow alert will last until 9 pm tonight but the disturbance will persist in the region until next Saturday, with thunderstorms with probable lightning and hail. It warns against possible flooding, falling trees, poor visibility, especially along the Apennine ridge on the border with the Basilicata . In the past few hours the rains in Campania have been violent, flooding the town of Monteforte Irpino , in the province of Avellino, where mudslides have invaded the streets, dragging the cars with them. In anticipation of today’s bad weather, the mayor asks citizens not to go out in the afternoon except for emergencies and to avoid putting their cars in places at risk. “Let’s hope it rains less today, otherwise all hell will happen here”. Governor Vincenzo De Luca has asked for a state of calamity.

Beware of afternoon thunderstorms in Sicily , where the alert will last until midnight today. The rains will particularly affect the central-eastern sectors, where even moderate accumulations are expected.

See also  Siazzu ageless bomber: at the age of 47 6 goals in one match

Also in Sardinia is alert until midnight today: the warning relates to the areas of Iglesiente e Campidano , Montevecchio Pischinappiu , Flumendosa Flumineddu e thyrsus .

The weather, day by day, city by city

You may also like

FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group Official Announcement_TOM...

Grit and desire to grow weapons of the...

Reporter broke the news that Shanghai is negotiating...

Casadei, feasting on titles: six gold medals at...

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt to win the...

Wearing roller skates to pass the “ice hockey...

Kostic-Juve: the Serbian arrives in Caselle

Barcelona is making jokes again!The new aid cannot...

Pavia debuts with Giussano, Voghe-Cantù at the first...

Provincial Games History | 1982 Provincial Games: The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy