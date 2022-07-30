The forecast of tomorrow, Saturday 30 Julyannounce a day characterized by some residual precipitation in the North and Center, but which will return to being otherwise mostly sunny in almost all of Italy. Overall it will be a weekend without excess heat, with temperatures also decreasing in the South by Sunday.

The iLMeteo.it team writes that, once the storm has passed, on Saturday the pressure will gradually increase again. Except for the last storms in the morning on the Triveneto and some showers on the central regions between the Apennines and the Adriatic belt, the sky will tend to prevail over much of the country, with clear sky or not too cloudy. On the climatic front, adds the site of 3BMeteo, the thermometers will drop a little more in the North (except for local peaks of 33-34 degrees) and will not exceed 28 degrees on the Adriatic side. The heat will remain normal also on the Tyrrhenian side, where the maximums can reach at most 32-33 degrees. In the south, the experts write finally, the mercury column will lower in Campania, Molise and northern Puglia, while it can go up to 38 degrees in Salento, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily.

With regard to Sunday 31 July there doesn’t seem to be any big news in sight. The weekend will close in time dry and sunny, in an overall pleasant summer climatic context, also mitigated by the winds that will blow from the north. Temperatures will record a further decline in the South in particular on the Adriatic sectors, where it should not go above 30 degrees. Only in Sicily will the heat remain very intense

The detailed weather forecast for Saturday 30 July

Nord Ovest

Clear or partly cloudy skies over all regions. Maximum temperatures: 29 ° in Genoa, 30 ° in Turin, 33 ° in Milan.

Northeast

In the morning some clouds over the Triveneto, accompanied by storm residues over the upper Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia. From the afternoon sun prevalence almost everywhere. Maximum temperatures: 32 ° in Bolzano, 33 ° in Bologna, 34 ° in Venice.

Center and Sardinia

In the afternoon, possible showers or thunderstorms on the Apennines of Marche and Abruzzo. For the rest sunny, apart from a greater cloudiness in the morning in Versilia. Maximum temperatures: 34 ° in Cagliari, 33 ° in Florence, 32 ° in Rome.

South and Islands

Anti-cyclonic dominion and good weather all over the South. Maximum temperatures: 32 ° in Naples, 36 ° in Bari, 34 ° in Palermo.