Weather, July 3 variable in the Centre-North. The African heat is coming

In the first days of the week, both Monday and Tuesday, the weather will be variable and unstable in the North and in part of Central Italy with new rains and local thunderstorms. In the South and in the Islands, the situation is calmer with mostly sunny weather hot from the middle of summer but without excesses. Subsequently, from Wednesday, the Center-South will gradually consolidate theNorth African anticyclonetime guarantee mostly stable and sunny but also with the heat rising especially in our two major islands where they will return temperature above 35 degrees with peaks, in the second part of the week, even close to 40. The northern regions, on the other hand, will see for a few more days, probably until Thursday, weather conditions that are at times unstable and rainy because they are involved in a humid western flow active on the ‘Central Europe; consequently in the North the heat will remain contained with summer temperatures close to the seasonal averages. The current trend highlights from Friday a reinforcement of African high pressure also on Northern Italy.

The weather forecast for today, Monday 3 July

Monday day with a prevalence of clouds in the North, associated with showers and thunderstorms since the morning in the Triveneto but also involving Emilia Romagna and the North-West from mid-day. A little bit of cloudiness scattered irregularly in the Centre, inland mountainous areas in the South and in the morning on the lower Tyrrhenian Sea between Campania and Calabria; in the afternoon development of premises showers or thunderstorms on the Tuscan, Marche and Abruzzo reliefs. In the evening still unstable in part of the North and in the Marche Temperature stationary or at most slightly increasing in the South and Sicily and slightly decreasing in the North; values ​​around the seasonal averages and mostly between 27 and peaks of 31-32 degrees. Winds up to moderate’s Mistral in Sardinia and the Strait of Sicily; a bit of Libeccio in the Ligurian Sea. The western seas were moved, the Adriatic and Ionian seas slightly moved or calm.

The weather forecast for Tuesday 4th July

Tuesday scattered cloudiness with partly cloudy or locally cloudy skies in the Centre-North and with the weather unstable on the northern regions and on the central Adriatic regions where local showers or thunderstorms are expected. Calmer and sunny day in the South and major Islands. Temperature peaks decreasing between Emilia Romagna and the central Adriatic regions, stationary elsewhere. Venti weak with some modest reinforcement of Mistral between the Tyrrhenian Sea and the major islands. Locally the west seas are still a little rough.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

