At the first qualifying in the FIA ​​WEC the Ferrari 499P is already in Pole Position, signed by Antonio Fuoco. Through a fantastic lap, the Italian folded the two Toyotas. In LMP2 Pole by United Autosports, in GTE Am the Iron Dames lay down the law. Today the start of the 1000 Miglia at 17:00: live on Sky Sport Arena and on Sky Sport 253 F1, RALLY AND WEC: THE TV GUIDE

In Florida Anthony Fire outrun the competition by getting the pole position of the Sebring 1000 Miles at the wheel of a Ferrari 499P Hypercar numero 50. A phenomenal ride for the 26-year-old, which inaugurates the new endurance program of Maranello, to the delight of Antonello Coletta and the entire sports department who worked hard to bring the Prancing Horse back to the premier class of endurance fifty years after the last world championship appearance of the 312 PB. Tomorrow, 17:00 Italian time, the 499P Hypercar of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina and Nicklas Nielsen will have the honor of opening the starting grid of the 1000 Miglia, all thanks to the unexpected time of 1:45.067 obtained by Fuoco in the fifteen minutes of qualifying. The last Pole Position achieved by a Ferrari active in the premier class of the world endurance championship dates back to the 1973 24 Hours of Le Mans, when Arturo Merzario and Carlos Pace started in front of everyone only to then give way to Pescarolo and Larousse (Matra) in the course of the race.



Don’t see this content? We’re sorry! To be able to view this content Twitterclick on Manage cookies and Accept all See also F1 Miami Station - Ferrari takes pole position Zhou Guanyu stops Q1 for the first time_Alonso_Grand Prix_Results Manage cookies



Toyotawell aware of the potential in view of the race, was unable to fight back, settling for a second and third place respectively occupied by the GR010 number 8 (Hartley-Buemi-Hirakawa) and 7 (Kobayashi, Conway, Lopez). When the green flag is waved, the two Japanese hypercars will be followed by the second Ferrari 499P, the #51 by Alessandro Pier Guidi (the designated driver for qualifying), James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi. Two tenths behind the AF Corse prototype, Alex Lynn’s Cadillac came out of the pits after spending almost half of the session in the pit lane. Despite the limited time available Lynn quickly picked up the pace, setting fifth fastest time at the end of the session.

Little pace in qualifying for both Porsche that for Peugeot, from sixth to ninth position on the grid. Kevin Estre (Porsche Penske #6) beat his teammate Michael Christensen by seventeen thousandths while among the Peugeots Loic Duval got the better of Mikkel Jensen, ninth classified and last of the hybrid Hypercars. As widely expected, the last two positions in the premier class are occupied by Glickenhaus e Vanwallwho starting from tenth and eleventh place hope to lead a linear race to collect as many points as possible.

In LMP2 Oliver Jarvis set the fastest lap to take Pole in 1:49.974 and give United Autosport the best possible result. Jarvis, racing with Tom Blomqvist and Joshua Pierson on the Oreca #23, got the better of Pietro Fittipaldi’s Jota #28 by just nine cents, with the Brazilian in turn ahead of Robin Frijns (Team WRT #31) and Matthieu Vaxiviere’s Alpine number 36, who climbed to fourth place in the last available attempt. Ye-Stevens-Beckmann’s #48 Jota will open the third row of the LMP2 grid, closely followed by Team WRT’s second car – the #41 – and the #22 Oreca on track in United Autosports colours. Shady session for Prema, eighth classified with the #9 of Andrea Caldarelli and tenth with the #63 of Mirko Bortolotti, divided by Gabi Aubry on the Vector Sport prototype. See also War God: Clifford returns to Hornets to take over as head coach in new season – yqqlm

Masterful performance by Sarah Bovy, in Pole Position in the class LMGTE Am with a time of 1:58.949, thanks to which he beat Ben Keating on the Corvette C8.R, separated by almost four tenths. In this way the Iron Dames (Michelle Gatting and Rahel Frey together with Sarah Bovy) will start the 1000 Miles of Sebring in front of everyone, flanked by the aforementioned Corvette of Keating-Varrone-Catsburg as well as followed by the Aston Martin Vantage of ORT-TF Sport, brought to third place by Ahmad Al Harthy. Fourth position for Ferrari AF Corse, which closes the second row with the #83 Richard Mille license plate, a car driven in qualifying by the Argentine Luis Perez Companc, who closes a Top4 which includes all the manufacturers entered in the GTE Am class.



