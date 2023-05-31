Home » Wednesday’s gossip: Benzema, Smith Rowe, Enrique, Caicedo, Gnonto
Wednesday’s gossip: Benzema, Smith Rowe, Enrique, Caicedo, Gnonto

Real Madrid forward Karim Benezema is considering a move after an eye-watering 400m euros (£346m) two-year contract bid from Saudi Arabia for the Frenchman, 35. (ESPN)external-link

Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Luis Enrique is in talks with Serie A champions Napolihowever, the former Spain and Barcelona manager is keen to join a Premier League side. (Guardian)external-link

Tottenham and Newcastle are battling for both Leicester midfielder James Maddison, 26, and winger Harvey Barnes, 25, with both English internationals valued around £40million. (Sun)external-link

An agreement between Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and Moises Caicedo will see the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder depart the Seagulls this summer. It’s currently a three-club race with Chelsea the major contenders. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Manchester City and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Leeds United and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto, 19. (Transfer market – in Italian)external-link

Manchester United will not sign Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst, 30, and Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, on permanent deals from Burnley and Bayern Munich respectively. (Mail)external-link

Real Valladolid’s Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, has received a lucrative bid from Arsenal. (BILD – in German)external-link

France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27, is set to leave Bayern Munich after Inter Milan showed interest back in January. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Aston Villa are eyeing Real Madrid‘s Marco Asensio, who is expected leave on a free transfer this summer. The Spain international, 27, has also attracted interested from Paris St-Germain, Arsenal and AC Milan. (Sun)external-link

Liverpool are targeting a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s French midfielder Manu Kone, with the 22-year-old valued at around 40m euros (£34.6m). (BILD – in German)external-link

Juventus are leading the race to sign Chelsea’s American forward Christian Pulisic, 24, in a $25m (£20.1m) deal. (Mail)external-link

FC Porto’s Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, looks to be bound for Manchester Unitedwhile Spaniard David de Gea, 32, is also keen to sign a new contract. (Mirror)external-link

Wolves have joined Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the race for Gambia Under-20 forward Adama Bojang, 19, who plays for Gambian side Steve Biko FC. (Standard)external-link

