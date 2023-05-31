Wednesday’s gossip: Benzema, Smith Rowe, Enrique, Caicedo, Gnonto

Real Madrid forward Karim Benezema is considering a move after an eye-watering 400m euros (£346m) two-year contract bid from Saudi Arabia for the Frenchman, 35. (ESPN)
Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Luis Enrique is in talks with Serie A champions Napolihowever, the former Spain and Barcelona manager is keen to join a Premier League side. (Guardian)
Tottenham and Newcastle are battling for both Leicester midfielder James Maddison, 26, and winger Harvey Barnes, 25, with both English internationals valued around £40million. (Sun)
An agreement between Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and Moises Caicedo will see the 21-year-old Ecuador midfielder depart the Seagulls this summer. It’s currently a three-club race with Chelsea the major contenders. (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester City and Arsenal are keeping tabs on Leeds United and Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto, 19. (Transfer market – in Italian)
Manchester United will not sign Netherlands forward Wout Weghorst, 30, and Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 29, on permanent deals from Burnley and Bayern Munich respectively. (Mail)
Real Valladolid’s Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18, has received a lucrative bid from Arsenal. (BILD – in German)
France defender Benjamin Pavard, 27, is set to leave Bayern Munich after Inter Milan showed interest back in January. (Fabrizio Romano)
Aston Villa are eyeing Real Madrid‘s Marco Asensio, who is expected leave on a free transfer this summer. The Spain international, 27, has also attracted interested from Paris St-Germain, Arsenal and AC Milan. (Sun)
Liverpool are targeting a move for Borussia Monchengladbach’s French midfielder Manu Kone, with the 22-year-old valued at around 40m euros (£34.6m). (BILD – in German)
Juventus are leading the race to sign Chelsea’s American forward Christian Pulisic, 24, in a $25m (£20.1m) deal. (Mail)
FC Porto’s Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, looks to be bound for Manchester Unitedwhile Spaniard David de Gea, 32, is also keen to sign a new contract. (Mirror)
Wolves have joined Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the race for Gambia Under-20 forward Adama Bojang, 19, who plays for Gambian side Steve Biko FC. (Standard)