Wednesday's gossip: Dragusin, Icardi, Reguilon, Toney, Palhinha, Sancho, Iling-Junior

Wednesday's gossip: Dragusin, Icardi, Reguilon, Toney, Palhinha, Sancho, Iling-Junior

Tottenham have looked at Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin, 21, as a centre-back target. He is expected to cost £26m should he move in the January window. (Telegraph – subscription needed)external-link

Real Madrid are set to make shock move to sign Argentina striker Mauro Icardi, 30, from Turkish club Galatasaray. (Marca)external-link

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Tottenham Hotspur’s Spanish defender Sergio Reguilon, 27, who is on loan at Manchester United. Reguilon has a clause to end his loan in his contract. (Bild – in German, subscription needed)external-link

Brentford have warned Arsenal and Chelsea they will have to pay a ‘decent’ fee if they want to sign England striker Ivan Toney, 27. (Talksport)external-link

Tottenham, Aston Villa and Brighton have made contact with Juventus about English winger Samuel Iling-Junior, 20, although no offers have been made yet. (Tuttomercatoweb – in Italian)external-link

RB Leipzig are interested in signing Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, 23, but matching the England international’s wages could be a problem for the German club. (Bild – in German, subscription needed)external-link

While Sancho could leave, Manchester United are not expecting to make any major signing in January, director of football John Murtough has told fans. (The Athletic)external-link

Fulham and Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, is no longer a target for Liverpool in January. Other top clubs want him, however, Bayern Munich consider him to be too expensive. (Sky Sport Germany)external-link

Newcastle United have opened talks with English midfielder Lewis Miley, 17, over signing a long-term deal when he turns 18 later this season. (Telegraph – subscription needed)external-link

Championship side Preston North End are interested in signing Manchester United’s English midfielder Dan Gore, 19, on loan for the rest of the season. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

Copenhagen are ready to sell 18-year-old Swedish winger Roony Bardghji, a target for Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenhamin January. (90min)external-link

