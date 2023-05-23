Home » Wednesday’s gossip: Maddison, Rice, Gundogan, Alvarez, Kane, Kudus, Ronaldo, Slot
Wednesday’s gossip: Maddison, Rice, Gundogan, Alvarez, Kane, Kudus, Ronaldo, Slot

Arsenal are prepared to sell as many as eight first-team players this summer, with Leicester City’s England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and West Ham’s England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, among their targets. (Mirror)external-link

The Gunners are interested in pursuing a deal for Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan if the 32-year-old cannot agree a new contract with Manchester City. (ESPN)external-link

Bayern Munich have identified Manchester City’s Argentina forward Julian Alvarez, 23, as a possible summer transfer target. (Image – in German)external-link

Manchester United are considering signing two new centre-forwards – but there is not huge confidence at the club that a deal with Tottenham will be possible for England captain Harry Kane, 29. (90 minutes)external-link

Ajax’s Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus, who has been linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle Unitedhas rejected a contract extension at the club and his agent believes “now is the right time” for the 22-year-old to leave. (De Telegraaf – in Dutch)external-link

Everton plan to sell 21-year-old Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana for £60m to fund their summer transfer plans. (Football Insider)external-link

France centre-back Jules Kounde has told Barcelona he wants to leave the club his summer, however the La Liga side would only consider offers in the region of 80m euros (£69.4m) for the 24-year-old. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo already wants to leave Saudi Arabian club Al Nasser and could look for a return to Europe. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Juventus have reiterated that 23-year-old Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic is not for sale following a points deduction which is likely to see the club miss out on Champions League football. (90 minutes)external-link

Turkish club Fenerbahce are leading the race to sign Belgium striker Divock Origi from AC Milanwho are willing to sell the 28-year-old just one year after his move from Liverpool. (Transfer market – in Italian)external-link

Tottenham are considering making an approach to Feyenoord for manager Arne Slot. (Guardian)external-link

Slot will become the new Spurs manager if his agent can negotiate an exit from his Feyenoord contract on Wednesday. (Mail)external-link

Tottenham have given Slot assurances he would be in control of transfers. (Football Insider)external-link

Newcastle United will hold a transfer summit this week to finalise the club’s targets, however wage restrictions are likely to hinder their ability to sign numerous elite players. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Bidders for Manchester United are hopeful of an announcement over a preferred bidder as early as Friday. (Independent)external-link

Express back page: 'Eddie's readies'
Express back page: ‘Eddie’s readies’

