Home » Wednesday’s gossip: Ramos, Kante, Felix, Rice, Gyokeres, Saka
Sports

Wednesday’s gossip: Ramos, Kante, Felix, Rice, Gyokeres, Saka

by admin
Wednesday’s gossip: Ramos, Kante, Felix, Rice, Gyokeres, Saka

Manchester United have held talks with Benfica over a deal worth up to £100m, including add-ons, for Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Mirror)external-link

Chelsea are ready to offer 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 24, as makeweights in a deal to turn 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix’s loan from Atletico Madrid into a permanent deal. (Standard)external-link

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder’s performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun)external-link

West Ham are interested in Coventry City‘s 24-year-old Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres. (Mirror)external-link

Arsenal are hopeful England winger Bukayo Saka, 21, will sign a new five-year contract worth £300,000 a week before the end of the season. (TalkSPORT)external-link

Newcastle are among a number of Premier League clubs set to rival Inter Milan and Juventus for the signature of Monza’s 24-year-old Brazilian full-back Carlos Augusto. (Transfer market)external-link

Liverpool are in advanced talks to appoint German Jorg Schmadtke their new sporting director. (Mail)external-link

Fulham manager Marco Silva has a £6m release clause in his contract with West Ham considering an approach for the 45-year-old Portuguese should they decide to sack Scot David Moyes at the end of the season. (Mail)external-link

David de Gea has agreed a new contract with Manchester United on reduced terms but there is no guarantee the 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper will be the club’s number one. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

See also  Kometa knows the punishment for racist insults against Lakatoš

Former England midfielder James Milner, 37, rejected an offer from Everton in favour of joining Brighton once his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Football Insider)external-link

Chelsea Women expect 30-year-old Denmark midfielder Pernille Harder and Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson, 29, to leave for Bayern Munich on free transfers when their contracts expire this summer. (Standard)external-link

Former West Brom and Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is in advanced talks to become Watford manager. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

The i back page
The i back page

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Champions: Guardiola, it will be decided in Manchester,...

FC Bayern: Thomas Müller thinks of farewell

why Inter is better than Milan, Treble, always...

Russia’s flag above the ring ropes

Georgia’s championship team declines White House invitation

NBA Playoffs: 76ers win game five against Celtics

Lupus, so are the symptoms and treatment of...

Dresden defeats Wiesbaden in the top game and...

Olympiakos qualify for Euroleague semi-finals by dominating Fenerbahçe

Big step towards promotion: Elversberg wins against Bayreuth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy