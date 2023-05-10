Wednesday’s gossip: Ramos, Kante, Felix, Rice, Gyokeres, Saka

Manchester United have held talks with Benfica over a deal worth up to £100m, including add-ons, for Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are ready to offer 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 24, as makeweights in a deal to turn 23-year-old Portugal forward Joao Felix’s loan from Atletico Madrid into a permanent deal. (Standard) external-link

Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal and Chelsea for the signature of Declan Rice after being impressed with the 24-year-old England midfielder’s performance for West Ham against the Red Devils on Sunday. (Sun) external-link

West Ham are interested in Coventry City‘s 24-year-old Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal are hopeful England winger Bukayo Saka, 21, will sign a new five-year contract worth £300,000 a week before the end of the season. (TalkSPORT) external-link

Newcastle are among a number of Premier League clubs set to rival Inter Milan and Juventus for the signature of Monza’s 24-year-old Brazilian full-back Carlos Augusto. (Transfer market) external-link

Liverpool are in advanced talks to appoint German Jorg Schmadtke their new sporting director. (Mail) external-link

Fulham manager Marco Silva has a £6m release clause in his contract with West Ham considering an approach for the 45-year-old Portuguese should they decide to sack Scot David Moyes at the end of the season. (Mail) external-link

David de Gea has agreed a new contract with Manchester United on reduced terms but there is no guarantee the 32-year-old Spain goalkeeper will be the club’s number one. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Former England midfielder James Milner, 37, rejected an offer from Everton in favour of joining Brighton once his Liverpool contract expires this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Chelsea Women expect 30-year-old Denmark midfielder Pernille Harder and Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson, 29, to leave for Bayern Munich on free transfers when their contracts expire this summer. (Standard) external-link

Former West Brom and Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael is in advanced talks to become Watford manager. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link