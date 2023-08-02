Wednesday’s gossip: Raya, Doku, Kane, Olise, Adams, Andre, Silva, Borges, Colwill

Arsenal have agreed a contract in principle with Brentford for goalkeeper David Raya, 27, with the Spain international valued at £40m. (Evening Standard)external-link

Manchester City are keen on Rennes’ Belgium winger Jeremy Doku, with the club eyeing the 21-year-old as a replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who joined Saudi side Al-Ahly last week. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Manchester City also see Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, 21, as an option to replace Mahrez, with Palace boss Roy Hodgson admitting it will be difficult to keep the France Under-21 international at the club this summer. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Bayern Munich’s £85m bid for Tottenham’s England striker Harry Kane has been turned down, with Spurs wanting more than £100m for the 30-year-old. (Independent)external-link

Kane expects to stay at Tottenham this season if the club has not agreed a deal with Bayern before the club’s Premier League opener against Brentford, as he believes it would be unfair to leave after the start of the campaign. (Evening Standard)external-link

Chelsea have added Leeds United’s United States midfielder Tyler Adams, 24, and Ajax’s Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 25, to their list of transfer targets. (Times – subscription required)external-link

England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill has moved closer to signing a new deal at Chelsea by posting a goodbye message to Brighton on Instagram, where the 20-year-old spent last season on loan. (TalkSPORT)external-link

Liverpool are exploring a deal to bring Fluminense’s Brazil midfielder Andre, 22, to the club after having a second bid turned down by Southampton for their 19-year-old Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia. (Sky Sports)external-link

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, 35, is set to be offered a one-year contract with Manchester United after joining the club on a short-term basis this summer. (Belfast Telegraph)external-link

Nottingham Forest will listen to offers above £40m for Wales forward Brennan Johnson, with Tottenham, Brentford and Aston Villa among the clubs interested in the 22-year-old. (Football Insider)external-link

Manchester City’s Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva is “desperate” to move to Barcelona, but the La Liga champions’ financial situation makes a move for the 28-year-old unlikely. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Paris St-Germain have triggered a 50m euro (£43m) release clause to sign Barcelona’s France winger Ousmane Dembele, 26. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

West Ham have ended their interest in Southampton’s England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, believing the Saints’ valuation of the 28-year-old is too high. (Sky Sports)external-link

Manchester City’s Portuguese winger Carlos Borges, 19, is close to joining Ajax in a deal worth 20m euros (£17m). (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Everton could move for West Ham’s Jamaica striker Michail Antonio after the 33-year-old failed to secure a move to Saudi Arabia. (Football Insider)external-link

Galatasaray are keen on Tottenham’s France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and hope to seal an £11m deal for the 26-year-old (Mirror)external-link

Leeds are considering a move for Manchester United’s 22-year-old English full-back Brandon Williams. (Independent)external-link

