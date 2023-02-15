Manchester United are interested in signing England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, from Italian side Roma. (Caught Offside, via Manchester Evening News) external-link

The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to make a bid of more than £4bn for Manchester United by Friday’s deadline. (Guardian) external-link

Leicester have stepped up contract talks with midfielder James Maddison, 26, as the England international approaches the last 12 months of his current deal. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has no intention of leaving Barcelonadespite offers from Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, along with interest from Manchester United. (Sports world) external-link

Arsenal have re-ignited their interest in Inter Milan and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 25. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham are exploring a summer move for Sevilla’s 31-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, known as Bono, as they look for a long-term replacement to 36-year-old Frenchman Hugo Lloris. (AS – in Spanish) external-link

Aston Villa are expecting offers for Argentine World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, this summer, but are under no pressure to sell as he is under contract until 2027. (Mail) external-link

Brazil forward Rodrygo, 22, says he had a transfer agreement in place with Barcelona before he joined Real Madrid. (Goal) external-link

Fenerbahce are interested in signing 21-year-old forward Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. (FotoSpor – in Turkish) external-link

Leeds would have to pay Al-Ittihad about £5.3m in compensation to bring manager Nuno Espirito Santo to Elland Road. (Telegraph) external-link

Manchester United have an “active interest” in signing Real Valladolid’s Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Football Insider) external-link

Athletico Paranaense have turned down an offer from Barcelona and two other clubs for 17-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, who is also reported to be a target for Arsenal. (Goal, via Globo Esporte) external-link