Manchester United are interested in signing England striker Tammy Abraham, 25, from Italian side Roma. (Caught Offside, via Manchester Evening News)
The emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, is expected to make a bid of more than £4bn for Manchester United by Friday’s deadline. (Guardian)
Leicester have stepped up contract talks with midfielder James Maddison, 26, as the England international approaches the last 12 months of his current deal. (Telegraph – subscription required)
Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20, has no intention of leaving Barcelonadespite offers from Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, along with interest from Manchester United. (Sports world)
Arsenal have re-ignited their interest in Inter Milan and Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez, 25. (Football Insider)
Tottenham are exploring a summer move for Sevilla’s 31-year-old Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, known as Bono, as they look for a long-term replacement to 36-year-old Frenchman Hugo Lloris. (AS – in Spanish)
Aston Villa are expecting offers for Argentine World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, this summer, but are under no pressure to sell as he is under contract until 2027. (Mail)
Brazil forward Rodrygo, 22, says he had a transfer agreement in place with Barcelona before he joined Real Madrid. (Goal)
Fenerbahce are interested in signing 21-year-old forward Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. (FotoSpor – in Turkish)
Leeds would have to pay Al-Ittihad about £5.3m in compensation to bring manager Nuno Espirito Santo to Elland Road. (Telegraph)
Manchester United have an “active interest” in signing Real Valladolid’s Spanish right-back Ivan Fresneda, 18. (Football Insider)
Athletico Paranaense have turned down an offer from Barcelona and two other clubs for 17-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, who is also reported to be a target for Arsenal. (Goal, via Globo Esporte)