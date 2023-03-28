Manchester United are preparing to make an £80m bid for Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane, 29, after club chief executive Richard Arnold sanctioned a potential deal. (Star) external-link

Manchester United have taken “no major steps forward” in agreeing a new contract for England forward Marcus Rashford, 25. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have yet to open new contract talks with Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, with Manchester City interested. The 28-year-old has 16 months left on his current deal. (Standard) external-link

Liverpool are willing to pay over £60m for Napoli and South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 26, who is also a target for Manchester United. (Rai, via Four Four Two) external-link

Arsenal are interested in signing Denmark midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, 23, who Eintracht Frankfurt will let leave for a fee of about 30m euros. (Sport 1 – in German) external-link

Manchester City are still waiting for Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan to make a decision on his future, with Barcelona keen on signing the 32-year-old on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

If Gundogan does go, City are considering Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, and Bayer Leverkusen and Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, 19, as potential replacements. (Football Insider) external-link

Clubs interested in Roberto de Zerbi would have to pay a fixed amount to Brighton for the Italian manager, and a deal could only be done in the summer, not during the season. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Meanwhile,De Zerbi wants more control and a greater input into the Seagulls transfer plans. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are set to make 27-year-old English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek available for transfer at the end of the season. (Football Insider) external-link

A number of Premier League clubs, including Leicester, Fulham and Wolvesare monitoring Lorient and France Under-21 midfielder Enzo le Fee after the 23-year-old confirmed he wants to leave the French side this summer. (90 min) external-link

Tottenham have come to a pre-contractual agreement to sign 16-year-old English forward Herbie James on a three-year deal from Manchester City’s academy. (Football London) external-link