Spending a weekend in the Canaries means discover a continent in a few days and in a strip of land that is all in all contained. For example Gran Canaria it is also called the miniature continent due to the variety of climates and landscapes found there: the Maspalomas sand dunes are an unmissable attraction for those who spend even just a few days there. The tourist centers are modern and well served as The Gran Canarian palms, where the Vegueta neighborhood is also located, the oldest and most characteristic part of the city. In the heart of the island is the Roque Nublo, an imposing volcanic monolith placed on a natural balcony, reachable via a half-hour walk. From this belvedere, the panorama is breathtaking. To get to Gran Canaria, direct flights to Italy leave from Bergamo, Bologna, Florence, Malpensa, Pisa, Rome, Treviso, Turin, Venice and Verona.

Weekend in the Canaries: from beaches to volcanic peaks

Tenerife, on the other hand, is a very large island, popular and well served. In the south of the island are the main tourist centers with beaches of fine golden sand and calm waters. Being a consolidated tourist destination, Tenerife has an offer of accommodation facilities with different levels of comfort. One of the most important attractions to visit is the Teide volcano, the highest peak in Spain and Natural Heritage of Humanity (3,718 m asl). You can go up in ten minutes with a cable car to reach the mountain station at 3,550 meters above sea level and enjoy the spectacle of the setting sun that lights up the landscape red and the stars in the late evening.

The central island of the archipelago can be reached with direct flights from Italy from the airports of Bergamo, Bologna, Malpensa, Pisa, Treviso, Rome and Naples.

Nature break in La Gomera

A La Gomera the protagonist is active tourism with its prehistoric forests and crystalline waters. Don’t miss the laurel forest in Garajonay and the cliffs of Los Órganos. The villages to visit are Hermigua, with its natural pools, and Agulo, a welcoming and picturesque village, rich in history, nature and traditions. To reach La Gomera it is necessary to make a stopover in Tenerife or Gran Canaria, and take a local plane, or the ferry which takes about an hour from Tenerife to land in this out-of-this-world paradise.

La Palma, the beautiful island

To visit The Palm instead, in a few days it is necessary to make a selection of the places and attractions that one wishes to see. The starting point is the city of Santa Cruz which preserves a colonial-style historic center and an extensive volcanic sand beach protected from the waves (it is often very windy, here many practice kite surfing). Among the excursions not to be missed are Los Tilos Forest and the natural pool of Charco Azul. La Palma is also known for its starry skies: at night the air is so clean and clear that the island has earned the title of first Starlight reserve in the world. To get to La Palma it is necessary to make a stopover in Madrid or Barcelona, ​​or land in Gran Canaria and take an internal connection which will take you to the island in 45 minutes, or through Tenerife, about 30 minutes from the island of La Palma.

El Hierro, a long weekend detox

To get to The iron you have to go through Tenerife or Gran Canaria; from here you can opt for the plane or the ferry (which takes longer). You need something more than a long weekend to fully enjoy the beauty of the places on this island. Not to be missed on the island is La Restinga for underwater wonders and for its fishing village. The capital Valverde is not located on the sea, it is a few kilometers from the coast and is located in a dominant position, so as to offer extraordinary landscapes to the eye, and is an example of typical local architecture.

Fuerteventura, active island

For those who love an active holiday, Fuerteventura it is the ideal island even for a few days. Those who stay there particularly appreciate it for the practice of surfing, windsurfing and kitesurfing thanks to the optimal wind and wave conditions. Direct flights from Italy depart from Bergamo, Bologna, Malpensa, Pisa, Rome, Venice and Verona.

Furthermore, the first island to be conquered by Europeans, in Fuerteventura a must is Betancuria, the first inhabited nucleus of Fuerteventura, founded by the Spaniards in 1404, where you can stroll through the streets and discover traces of the past. Another treasure of Fuerteventura are some typical products, such as Queso Majorero, a cheese born from the great peasant tradition of the island.

A weekend in the Eastern Canaries between Lanzarote and La Graciosa

Lanzarote instead, it is the island where lively tourist centers and small towns with rural houses, villas and boutique hotels coexist. It is an island that boasts one of the most distinctive landscapes in the Canaries; some say it looks like a Martian environment due to the rocky, barren surface of the soil. The tourist development of the island has been influenced by the work of César Manrique, a versatile artist who has made it an open-air museum, always in harmony with the environment. Even for a short stay, it is worth tasting the local wines produced in vineyards carved out of volcanic earth. From Lanzarote you can go on an excursion to the eighth of the Canary Islands, The Graceful, which is only half an hour away by boat. Here you can experience maximum relaxation. To get to Lanzarote with a direct flight from Italy you can leave from Bergamo, Bologna, Rome, Turin and Venice.

