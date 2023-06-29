Weems: Not playing the playoffs was humiliating, now I’m close to an agreement to stay in Italy

And BolognaBasket the words of Kyle Weems, now ex Virtus Bologna winger, released at Springfield Daily Citizen.

The relationship with the fans.

Other than the love I got at Missouri State for senior night, I’ve never experienced anything like it...Of course, I feel the need to emphasize my connection with the fans over the past four years. They were so supportive and so loving towards me and my family when I lost my father to lung cancer in 2019. The goodbye I received was something I will never forget.

The future.

I’m close to an agreement in Italy in Serie A. I just changed agent. There are still some things to iron out, but it looks like I will stay in the first division in Italy, but I’m not sure where yet.

In any case, the options I have are really good, financially and family-wise, and at this stage of my career that’s all I can ask for. As soon as it’s certain, I’ll make it official on all my social media so everyone knows.

Not making the playoffs.

The Euroleague season is so vigorous and so tough that in case of injuries, many players are needed on the roster. We had about 16 players, and with two or three guys they were always injured, so it worked for most of the season.

There is a rule in the Italian league, as well as some other countries, where there is a limit to how many non-Italians can be on the roster at the same time. We had nine non-Italians, and I’m one of the three left out during the playoffs. It was quite humiliating.

The coach decided to go with another type of roster. But I didn’t complain to the good Lord. Everything happens for a reason.

My hunger and desire to start preparing for next season is probably at an all time high considering the situation I had, not being able to play in the playoffs. Being able to take on the challenge every day to keep fit, to work on my body, is something I haven’t lost yet.

Not sure when I will lose it. I hope it’s not within the next couple of years, right now it’s time to prepare for next season. No matter where I go, it will be a two year contract.

I think anything else after that is just icing on the cake.

