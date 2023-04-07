Original title: Wei Shihao, Li Yang, Yan Dinghao and others joined Wuhan Three Towns

Xinhua News Agency, Wuhan, April 6 (Reporters Zhao Jiantong and Tian Zhongquan) Last season’s Chinese Super League champion Wuhan Three Towns Football Club announced on the 6th that players Wei Shihao, Li Yang, Yan Dinghao, Wang Yi, Luo Jing and Chen Yuhao have joined.

According to the club’s introduction, the six new aids introduced this time all have experience in playing for overseas clubs or Chinese Super League teams. Among them, Wei Shihao has been selected for the national team for many times to play in the world preliminaries. green team.

Last month, Wuhan Three Towns also announced the joining of Ghanaian striker Abdul-Aziz Yakub. In the 2022 season, five foreign aid clubs in the three towns of Wuhan won the championship. Although the Chinese Super League Golden Boot Malkang left the team after the season ended, Stan Qiu, Edmilson, Wallace and Davidson have successively confirmed that they will stay with the team in the new season.

On April 8, the 2023 Super Cup will start in Hangzhou. The Chinese Super League champion Wuhan Sanzhen will face the FA Cup champion Shandong Taishan.