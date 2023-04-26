Wei Shihao made 0 goals in 3 rounds, Wu Lei made 3 goals in 3 rounds + volley to win Shanghai Harbor 1-0 Cangzhou Lions_中超_season_goals

Original title: Wei Shihao made 0 goals in 3 rounds and Wu Lei made 3 goals in 3 rounds + volley to win Shanghai Harbor 1-0 Cangzhou Lions

At 17:30 on April 26th, Beijing time, in the third round of the Chinese Super League, the Cangzhou Lions played against Shanghai Seaport at home.

In the first half, the referee whistled Oscar for handball and awarded a penalty kick, which was canceled after watching VAR. Before halftime, Wu Lei volleyed to break the deadlock on the field; score.

In the end, Shanghai Seaport defeated the Cangzhou Lions 1-0 in an away game, winning three consecutive victories in the new season and taking the lead.

After the Super Cup, many fans said that Wei Shihao was far better than Wu Lei. In fact, Wei Shihao could not play in the Portuguese sub-level league. Wu Lei is a genuine La Liga striker. He once broke the goal of Barcelona. That is the top scorer in the country, there is no doubt about it.

In the third round of the Chinese Super League, the Cangzhou Lions vs. Shanghai Seaport, the Cangzhou Lions occupy the main home court and played evenly against Shanghai Seaport. Nowadays, there are fewer and fewer capable foreign aids, and many teams’ foreign aids are just supplementary. The quality of local players will determine the strength of the team. In this campaign, Shanghai Seaport relied on three players, Oscar’s scheduling, Wu Lei’s fatal blow, and Yan Junling’s multiple saves. Helped Shanghai Seaport win 1-0 against the Cangzhou Lions in the away game and take all three points. After this campaign, Shanghai Seaport is a fantastic start to winning three consecutive victories in the new season, opening the way to the championship in the new season of the Chinese Super League.

Wei Shihao joined the new Chinese Super League champion Wuhan Sanzhen in the new season. As a result, all the first 3 rounds of the Chinese Super League started, 0 goals and 0 assists; on the contrary, Wu Lei returned to La Liga for a complete new season. He scored 3 goals in the first 3 rounds and scored 2 goals. , and 1 assist, 2 of which were winning goals, scoring 4 more points for Shanghai Seaport. It can be seen from this that Wei Shihao is not enough to be compared with Wu Lei, and if Wei Shihao’s bad temper is included, the overall strength of the two is not at the same level at all.

full game,Shanghai Seaport's ball possession rate was 55%, with a total of 10 shots, 3 of which were on target; Cangzhou Lions had a total of 14 shots, 4 of which were on target。

