Wei Yongli Secures Gold in Women’s 100-Meter Finals at National Athletics Championships

Wei Yongli, a veteran athlete from Guangxi, emerged as the women’s 100-meter champion in the finale of the 2023 National Athletics Championships held in Quzhou City, Zhejiang Province. Displaying great strength and determination, Wei Yongli claimed the gold medal in an impressive performance.

Before the competition, Wei Yongli had already showcased her exceptional talent by winning the women’s 100-meter race in the 2023 National Athletics Championships, as well as in the World Championships and Asian Games trials. Additionally, she achieved success in the Asian Championships by securing the women’s 4×100-meter relay gold medal alongside her teammates.

Throughout the event, Wei Yongli displayed her prowess by delivering remarkable performances in the preliminaries, semi-finals, and finals of the women’s 100-meter race, clocking in times of 11.39 seconds, 11.41 seconds, and 11.36 seconds, respectively. Her lead in all three rounds was evident. Notably, her national team teammates Liang Xiaojing and Ge Manqi did not participate in the competition. Wei Yongli stated, “For me, this competition is more like a training session. The important thing is to find and solve problems during training.”

However, despite her victory, Wei Yongli candidly admitted that her recent running endeavors had taken a toll on her physical energy, preventing her from performing at her absolute best in the final.

Wei Yongli, an athlete born in 1991, has proudly represented the Chinese national team on the international stage for over a decade. At the Tokyo Olympics, she, along with Liang Xiaojing, Ge Manqi, and Huang Guifen, represented the Chinese team and secured sixth place in the women’s 4x100m relay. Looking ahead to the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games, Wei Yongli expressed her commitment to the relay events, stating that her goal is to “bring Chinese women’s sprint to a new level together with my sisters.”

The 2023 National Athletics Championships served as an excellent platform for Wei Yongli to display her exceptional talent and determination. Her victory in the women’s 100-meter race further solidifies her status as one of China‘s most prominent sprinters.

(Wang Qinou and Wu Junkuan)

