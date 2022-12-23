Source title: Weibo’s innovative hotspot opening mechanism boosted the reading volume of World Cup topics to 352.7 billion!

With the Argentine team winning the Hercules Cup, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has come to an end. During the match from November 20th to December 19th, hundreds of millions of fans watched and discussed the World Cup on Weibo, and also witnessed every wonderful moment of this world‘s top event on Weibo. The “2022 Qatar World Cup Weibo Viewing Report” released by Weibo shows that Weibo has 268 million online discussions about the Qatar World Cup; 1.224 billion online interactions, surpassing the Beijing Winter Olympics; and 352.7 billion topic views ;A total of 3,330 related topics were on the hot searches, including 31 hot searches. In this carnival, the influence of Weibo as the “main front of sports social networking” can be seen. Watching the game and discussing the main position of the World Cup hot spots In the Internet age, sports social networking is not limited to making friends on the court. Sports social network has broken the limitation of time and space, quietly become a digital way of life. As far as China is concerned, Weibo has become the best sports social platform, and “swipe Weibo every game” has long been a behavioral habit of netizens watching and discussing sports events. The “World Cup” has always been the sports event with the largest number of spectators and the greatest commercial value. In order to seize the opportunity, since the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Weibo has announced that it has entered the football moment, and put the World Cup theme “skin” on various entry-level scenes such as platform recommendation streams, discovery pages, and search landing pages, visually and interactively. Created a strong competition atmosphere. Weibo has cooperated with CCTV and Migu, two major competition copyright broadcasting platforms, to create an immersive game viewing and discussion mode of watching and chatting. Discussions related to the event, and hot searches for multiple hot spots in a game have become the norm. Only 24 hours after the start of the World Cup finals, 12.6 million microblogs were chatting about the World Cup, the number of interactions among netizens reached 67.6 million, 215 topics appeared in hot searches, and the reading volume of related topics was 32.1 billion, which exceeded the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics Mode. The moment Argentina won the championship, #阿拉斯托赛冠# #Congratulations Messi# #贝西金球奖# #巴尔纳巴赛进入两球# and other 13 hot search topics detonated the entire network. At the same time, Weibo is the social home for many World Cup star players to interact with Chinese fans. During the World Cup, many well-known World Cup stars including Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Modric, Benzema, etc., as well as stars such as Beckham, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, etc. More than 200 football stars/teams continue to be active on Weibo to share news, comment and voice. During the World Cup, athletes posted 2,034 blog posts, and 1,327 hot-searched related topics appeared. Weibo is the only platform on the entire network where Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar have three balloon stars, and it is also Messi’s exclusive Chinese social media platform. At the moment of Messi’s crowning, a single person garnered 43 hot searches, and 2.63 million blog posts from netizens congratulated Messi on realizing his dream. Messi’s three Weibo posts received more than 750,000 interactive likes from netizens. In the Chaohua community, the number of World Cup-related Chaohua interactions exceeded 70 million, the number of Chaohua fans increased by 22 million, and the number of Chaohua check-ins reached 26 million. Among them, Messi’s dream of being crowned the champion of the ball was triggered more than 500,000 times, and siu with Ronaldo until the final super chat interaction accumulated more than 3 million times. See also Queen's 2022, Berrettini still champion. Defeated Krajinovic in the final - Sport - Tennis From watching and chatting to hot search topics, from watching star players to interacting with super chat, Weibo has become a new home for watching sports events in the new era. Innovation Hotspot Opening Mechanism for cooperationpartnerenable This year’s World Cup in Qatar, Weibo innovated the opening mechanism of hotspots, and co-created hotspots with many partners, enriched the topic content of the platform, provided multiple perspectives to watch the World Cup in Qatar, and gave full play to the advantages of Weibo’s “hotspot + social” Partners bring more business value. During the World Cup, partners hosted 197.6 billion topics, 51.59 million discussions, and 2,829 hot searches, including 832 hot searches. During the World Cup, Weibo, CCTV and Migu, two major competition copyright broadcasting platforms, carried out social interaction and cooperation. While creating a mode of watching and chatting, Migu and CCTV’s well-known commentators and celebrity guests commented on Weibo, and Migu also produced more than 10 professional and interesting World Cup special programs on Weibo through short videos . Weibo has opened a green channel for topic hosts for Migu and CCTV, providing them with special support for World Cup hot topics and traffic resources, and empowering partners in all aspects from content to communication. 62 of the topics hosted by @央TV新闻 were featured in hot searches, driving 7.53 billion readings and 780,000 discussions. 959 of the topics hosted by the @引少体育组织数据account were on the hot search, driving the topic reading volume to 60.3 billion and the discussion volume to 4.49 million. Weibo also launched the “World Cup Star Alliance” partner recruitment plan for content creators in all fields, investing 100 million resources and millions of cash to support creators in all fields to join the World Cup topic creation. Sports vertical media, party central local media, MCN organizations, content creators in various fields, etc. entered one after another, creating massive content and hot search topics, leading interactive discussions on the entire network. @人民日报@新华社@中国新闻网@环球网@澎湃新闻@济南时报@四川观看 and other party and local media, as well as @网易@爱奇艺体育@中新体育 and other sports vertical mobilization, forming a full mobilization media matrix. All-media matrix accounts, including CCTV and Migu, planned and hosted multiple topics, driving 124.1 billion readings, 20.37 million discussions, and 2,158 hot searches. 505 MCN bloggers released topics related to multi-dimensional sports lace, and 671 of the topics hosted by them were on the hot search, #Qatar Prince watched all stunned# #After all, Neymar endured everything# and other hot search topics quickly reached the top, Aroused heated debate among the people. @黄健翔@豪俊@汉乔生@刘语希 and more than 100 sports commentators and hosts released multi-dimensional content such as hot spot interpretation, event commentary, and tactical analysis during the World Cup, forming a well-deserved football commentary team. In addition, Refund Brother @何升[email protected]王室小饺子, star fan @鹿晗@潘越明, prediction master @唐梓@管泽元 and many other stars and big Vs have crossed over into the circle. The Qatar World Cup ended successfully, and related topics are still fermenting. As the largest social media platform in the Chinese field, Weibo has once again proved its influence in hot spots with dazzling data, and its solid position as the main front of national sports social networking. At the same time, Weibo has also won the recognition of many partners through the continuous innovation and upgrading of the cooperation mechanism.

With the Argentine team winning the Hercules Cup, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar has come to an end. During the match from November 20th to December 19th, hundreds of millions of fans watched and discussed the World Cup on Weibo, and also witnessed every wonderful moment of this world‘s top event on Weibo.

The “2022 Qatar World Cup Weibo Viewing Report” released by Weibo shows that Weibo has 268 million online discussions about the Qatar World Cup; 1.224 billion online interactions, surpassing the Beijing Winter Olympics; and 352.7 billion topic views ;A total of 3,330 related topics were on the hot searches, including 31 hot searches. In this carnival, the influence of Weibo as the “main front of sports social networking” can be seen.

Watching the game and discussing the main position of the World Cup hot spots

In the Internet age, sports social networking is not limited to making friends on the court. Sports social network has broken the limitation of time and space, quietly become a digital way of life. As far as China is concerned, Weibo has become the best sports social platform, and “swipe Weibo every game” has long been a behavioral habit of netizens watching and discussing sports events.

The “World Cup” has always been the sports event with the largest number of spectators and the greatest commercial value. In order to seize the opportunity, since the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Weibo has announced that it has entered the football moment, and put the World Cup theme “skin” on various entry-level scenes such as platform recommendation streams, discovery pages, and search landing pages, visually and interactively. Created a strong competition atmosphere.

Weibo has cooperated with CCTV and Migu, two major competition copyright broadcasting platforms, to create an immersive game viewing and discussion mode of watching and chatting. Discussions related to the event, and hot searches for multiple hot spots in a game have become the norm.

Only 24 hours after the start of the World Cup finals, 12.6 million microblogs were chatting about the World Cup, the number of interactions among netizens reached 67.6 million, 215 topics appeared in hot searches, and the reading volume of related topics was 32.1 billion, which exceeded the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics Mode. The moment Argentina won the championship, #阿拉斯托赛冠# #Congratulations Messi# #贝西金球奖# #巴尔纳巴赛进入两球# and other 13 hot search topics detonated the entire network.

At the same time, Weibo is the social home for many World Cup star players to interact with Chinese fans. During the World Cup, many well-known World Cup stars including Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar, Modric, Benzema, etc., as well as stars such as Beckham, Schweinsteiger, Pogba, etc. More than 200 football stars/teams continue to be active on Weibo to share news, comment and voice. During the World Cup, athletes posted 2,034 blog posts, and 1,327 hot-searched related topics appeared.

Weibo is the only platform on the entire network where Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar have three balloon stars, and it is also Messi’s exclusive Chinese social media platform. At the moment of Messi’s crowning, a single person garnered 43 hot searches, and 2.63 million blog posts from netizens congratulated Messi on realizing his dream. Messi’s three Weibo posts received more than 750,000 interactive likes from netizens.

In the Chaohua community, the number of World Cup-related Chaohua interactions exceeded 70 million, the number of Chaohua fans increased by 22 million, and the number of Chaohua check-ins reached 26 million. Among them, Messi’s dream of being crowned the champion of the ball was triggered more than 500,000 times, and siu with Ronaldo until the final super chat interaction accumulated more than 3 million times.

From watching and chatting to hot search topics, from watching star players to interacting with super chat, Weibo has become a new home for watching sports events in the new era.

Innovation Hotspot Opening Mechanism for cooperationpartnerenable

This year’s World Cup in Qatar, Weibo innovated the opening mechanism of hotspots, and co-created hotspots with many partners, enriched the topic content of the platform, provided multiple perspectives to watch the World Cup in Qatar, and gave full play to the advantages of Weibo’s “hotspot + social” Partners bring more business value.

During the World Cup, partners hosted 197.6 billion topics, 51.59 million discussions, and 2,829 hot searches, including 832 hot searches.

During the World Cup, Weibo, CCTV and Migu, two major competition copyright broadcasting platforms, carried out social interaction and cooperation. While creating a mode of watching and chatting, Migu and CCTV’s well-known commentators and celebrity guests commented on Weibo, and Migu also produced more than 10 professional and interesting World Cup special programs on Weibo through short videos . Weibo has opened a green channel for topic hosts for Migu and CCTV, providing them with special support for World Cup hot topics and traffic resources, and empowering partners in all aspects from content to communication.

62 of the topics hosted by @央TV新闻 were featured in hot searches, driving 7.53 billion readings and 780,000 discussions. 959 of the topics hosted by the @引少体育组织数据account were on the hot search, driving the topic reading volume to 60.3 billion and the discussion volume to 4.49 million.

Weibo also launched the “World Cup Star Alliance” partner recruitment plan for content creators in all fields, investing 100 million resources and millions of cash to support creators in all fields to join the World Cup topic creation. Sports vertical media, party central local media, MCN organizations, content creators in various fields, etc. entered one after another, creating massive content and hot search topics, leading interactive discussions on the entire network.

@人民日报@新华社@中国新闻网@环球网@澎湃新闻@济南时报@四川段 and other party and local media, as well as @网易@爱奇艺体育@中新体育 and other sports vertical mobilization, forming a comprehensive mobilization media matrix. All-media matrix accounts, including CCTV and Migu, planned and hosted multiple topics, driving 124.1 billion readings, 20.37 million discussions, and 2,158 hot searches.

505 MCN bloggers released topics related to multi-dimensional sports lace, and 671 of the topics hosted by them were on the hot search, #Qatar Prince watched all stunned# #After all, Neymar endured everything# and other hot search topics quickly reached the top, Aroused heated debate among the people. @黄健翔@豪俊@汉乔生@刘语希 and more than 100 sports commentators and hosts released multi-dimensional content such as hot spot interpretation, event commentary, and tactical analysis during the World Cup, forming a well-deserved football commentary team.

In addition, Refund Brother @何升[email protected]王室小饺子, star fan @鹿晗@潘越明, prediction master @唐梓@管泽元 and many other stars and big Vs have crossed over into the circle.

The Qatar World Cup ended successfully, and related topics are still fermenting. As the largest social media platform in the Chinese field, Weibo has once again proved its influence in hot spots with dazzling data, and its solid position as the main front of national sports social networking. At the same time, Weibo has also won the recognition of many partners through the continuous innovation and upgrading of the cooperation mechanism.