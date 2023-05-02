Weightlifter He Yueji from Hainan will compete in the men’s 67kg competition at the Asian Championships-News Center-Nanhai.com

A reporter from Hainan Daily learned from Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College that in the early morning of May 2, the Chinese weightlifting team set off from Beijing to Jinju, South Korea to compete in the 2023 Asian Weightlifting Championships. He Yueji, a teenager from the weightlifting team of Hainan Province, represented the national team in the men’s 67kg competition.

As a qualifying event for the Paris Olympic Games, this Asian Championship will become an important event for athletes from Asian countries and regions to compete for the Olympic qualification ranking this year. The Chinese weightlifting team sent 18 players to the Asian Championships.

The players of the Chinese weightlifting team participating in the Asian Championships are Li Fabin and Chen Lijun in the men’s 61 kg class, He Yueji and Ding Hongjie in the 67 kg class, Shi Zhiyong and Wei Yinting in the 73 kg class, Tian Tao and Li Dayin in the 89 kg class, and Liu Huanhua in the 96 kg class Women’s 49 kg class Hou Zhihui, Jiang Huihua, 59 kg class Luo Shifang, Pei Xinyi, 71 kg class Liao Guifang, Zeng Tiantian, 81 kg class Wang Zhouyu, Liang Xiaomei, 81 kg class Li Wenwen. The current Asian Championships, the Chinese delegation will participate in 8 competitions, and strive to win all the gold medals.

It is understood that the 21-year-old He Yueji is from Baisha. Since he was 10 years old, he has been training with Zhang Kedong, coach of the weightlifting team of Baisha Amateur Sports School. In 2015, He Yueji was sent to the weightlifting team of Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College, with Wang Yuanyi as its head coach. During the 6 years of training in the provincial weightlifting team, He Yueji’s performance has improved rapidly. The 2022 Weightlifting World Championships will be held in Bogota, Colombia. He Yueji won the second place in the men’s 61kg snatch and the third place in the overall score, winning one silver and one bronze for the Chinese team.











Original title: He Yueji, a weightlifter from Hainan, will compete in the men’s 67kg competition in the Asian Championships

Editor in charge: Xu Hairuo