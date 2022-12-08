original title:

Weightlifting World Championships: Li Fabin broke the men’s 61 kg clean and jerk world record

Xinhua News Agency, Bogota, December 7 (Reporters Zhao Yan and Zhou Shengping) Li Fabin of the Chinese team won three championships in snatch, clean and jerk and total score in the men’s 61 kg competition at the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships held in Bogota on the 7th, and broke the clean and jerk. world record.

On December 7, Li Fabin of China competed in the clean and jerk competition.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Tiancong

In the snatch competition, Li Fabin successfully challenged 137 kg in the first attempt, but failed in the second and third attempts to lift 140 kg, but still won the snatch gold medal. Another Chinese teenager, He Yueji, won the silver medal with 136 kg, and Indonesian veteran Irawan won the bronze medal.

In the clean and jerk competition, after Irawan successfully lifted 165 kg for the first time, Li Fabin easily lifted 167 kg; the second Irawan asked for 170 kg but failed, and Li Fabin directly challenged Irawan’s world record of 174 kg The impact required 175 kg, but unfortunately it was unsuccessful; after Irawan also failed in the third attempt, Li Fabin, who had already won the gold medal, continued to challenge 175 kg. This time he succeeded and created a new clean and jerk world record.

On December 7, Chinese player Li Fabin celebrated breaking the world record in the clean and jerk.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Tiancong

In terms of total results, Li Fabin won the gold medal at 312 kg, Irawan won the silver medal, and He Yueji won the bronze medal.

On December 7, Chinese players Li Fabin (middle), He Yueji (right) and Indonesian player Irawan took a group photo at the awards ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Wang Tiancong

Li Fabin said in an interview with Xinhua News Agency after the game: “I have always hoped to rewrite the world record of clean and jerk in the international arena under the name of China, so I was more excited when I hit the world record for the first time. I must do it when I am excited. If the movement is not good, suppress the excitement during the third attempt, and the movement will be smooth, and the lift will be smooth.”

Li Fabin was very happy after breaking the world record, but he also said: “I hope to continue to surpass myself, because competitive sports are endless and always chasing. Only when we athletes always think about breaking records and winning championships can we go further. Far.”

At the same time, Li Fabin also said that although he won the gold medal and broke the world record, there are still many things to summarize. The snatch success rate is not high. Although there are objective reasons such as travel and diet, there are still many reasons that can be found from oneself. I hope that I can do better in the next competition.