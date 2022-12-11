original title:

Weightlifting World Championships: my country’s Luo Xiaomin wins gold in snatch and Luo Shifang takes bronze in clean and jerk

The 2022 World Weightlifting Championships are being held in Bogota, Colombia. In the women’s 59 kg competition, Chinese player Luo Xiaomin won the gold medal in the snatch and Luo Shifang won the bronze medal in the clean and jerk.

The biggest highlight of today’s women’s 59kg competition is that the two Chinese players, Luo Shifang and Luo Xiaomin, joined forces to challenge the famous Chinese Taipei player Guo Yuchun. Guo Yuchun is the Olympic champion and also holds all three world records in snatch, clean and jerk and total score at this level. However, in today’s competition, Guo Yuchun’s performance was very average. She finished her snatch at 102 kg and only ranked fourth. You must know that she holds a world record of 110 kg. Maybe it has something to do with the local altitude. After all, Bogota has an altitude of 2,600 meters.

The 21-year-old Luo Shifang, who participated in the world‘s top competition for the first time, also looked very nervous. She only completed her own opening weight of 101 kg in the snatch, ranking fifth.

Luo Xiaomin played steadily, and succeeded in all three snatch attempts of 97, 100, and 103 kg, and won his first gold medal in the World Championships. The next clean and jerk is Luo Xiaomin’s relative weakness. She finally lifted 126 kg, ranking fifth in clean and jerk and total score.

Luo Shifang won a bronze medal in the clean and jerk with her second straight 129 kg. Guo Yuchun’s 130 kg jerk can only rank second in today’s clean and jerk.

The champion is the Colombian veteran Alvarez who fought in the local area. She succeeded in all three clean and jerk attempts today, and finally won the clean and jerk and the total score of two gold medals at the same time with 133 and 234 kg.