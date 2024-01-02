Home » Weights: the right time to train
Sports

Weights: the right time to train

Weights: the right time to train

🏋🏼‍♀️ The most advantageous time to train to increase muscle strength is in the late afternoon around 6 pm.

❓The reason? Take advantage of the greater availability and therefore boost of testosterone whose peak of circadian synthesis is precisely around 5.30 pm.

🍳 Then remember to complete the training stimulus with the right nutrients in quality and quantity. If you sit down to dinner within 1 hour of the end of the session, include a lean food source of protein such as 120 g of chicken or 90 g of bresaola or 120 g of mackerel or 180 g of egg white or 2 whole eggs or 150 g of tofu ; alternatively, if the interval between the next meal is longer, high quality protein powder (15-20 g of protein) can be of great support.

