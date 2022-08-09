Home Sports Weijia League: Jiangsu lost to Quzhou and Chengdu returned to the top of the list_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net
Original title: Weijia League: Jiangsu lost to Quzhou and Chengdu returned to the top

The 2022 Huawei Mobile Cup China Go League will have its fifth round on the 8th in Changxing, Huzhou, Zhejiang. Jiangsu Jiachen, who just surpassed the Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team to become the leader in the previous round, lost this round, while Chengdu defeated Zhejiang Zheshang. After the securities team returned to the top.

The Japanese chess player Iyama Yuta of the Zhejiang team made his debut in this round against Dang Yifei of the Chengdu team, and finally lost in the big dragon fight. The main player played against Chengdu team Fan Tingyu and defeated Zhejiang team Xu Jiayang. Tu Xiaoyu also won the fast chess game. Zhejiang only scored 1 point by Tan Xiao, and finally lost to Chengdu 1:3.

Jiangsu Jiachen and the Quzhou Lanke team were in a stalemate, but Qi Jiaxi won a key victory in the main battle against Zhao Chenyu, which also allowed the team to beat Jiangsu 2:2 in the main, and the latter had to give up the top spot.

Shanghai Jianqiao Academy beat Minsheng Credit Card Beijing 2:2 in this round. Li Weiqing slaughtered the dragon in the main battle and Beijing team Hu Hao also won the five-game winning streak since the start of the main battle; Jiang Weijie defeated Chen Yaoye, where Rizhao Shanhai Elephant It also scored a zero seal against the Lhasa Chess Academy team with 4:0 and rushed to the second position in the standings.

See also  Coach Zanco leaves Ponzano to go to Mantua

In other matches of the day, Shenzhen Longhua defeated Jiajia Food Tianjin 3:1, Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team lost 1:3 to Jiangxi Jindal Environmental Protection, Supor Hangzhou defeated Chongqing T23 Team 3:1, Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou 2:2 The main player won the Kaifeng Yijiao team.

