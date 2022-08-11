Home Sports Weijia League: Li Weiqing’s winning streak was ended, and Jiangsu took the top spot
Weijia League: Li Weiqing’s winning streak was ended, and Jiangsu took the top spot

2022-08-11 09:58:47Source: Xinhuanet

Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, August 10th. The 2022 Huawei Mobile Cup China Go League A ended the seventh round of competition in Changxing, Huzhou, Zhejiang on the 10th. Li Weiqing of Shanghai Jianqiao Academy lost to Quzhou Lanke in the main battle. Jiaxi, the previous record of the main general’s six-game victory was ended.

In the match that day, Li Weiqing played the black first, but his state was obviously not as good as the previous few match days. He played slowly and passively. The veteran Qi Jiaxi used his advantage in the midsection to play steadily and finally won. The Shanghai team failed to recover the disadvantage in the other three sets and lost to the Quzhou team 1:3.

Li Weiqing lost the first game of the main game, and Ke Jie defeated Xu Jiayang of Zhejiang Zheshang Securities Team in this round, ushering in the first victory of the main game of the season. Ke Jie’s Shenzhen team also ushered in a 4-0 victory, in which Rong Yi defeated Japanese chess player Iyama Yuta.

In the battle for the top spot, the defending champion Supor Hangzhou team defeated the Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank team, which was the leader before, but it was Jiangsu Jiachen team who topped the list. They defeated the Chongqing T23 team 3:1. In the round against the Supor Hangzhou team, they won the straight victory, occupying the first place in the league.

In other competitions, Jiangxi Jindalee Environmental Protection Team defeated Jiajia Food Tianjin Team 3:1, Lhasa Chess Academy Team won Shanghai Qingyi Youth Team 3:1, Longyuan Mingcheng Hangzhou Team lost 1:3 to Rizhao Shanhai Elephant Team , Kaifeng Yijiao team defeated Minsheng Credit Card Beijing team 3:1.

