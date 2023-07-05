Home » Weißhaidinger again on the podium at the Karlstad meeting
Weißhaidinger again on the podium at the Karlstad meeting

Lukas Weißhaidinger finished third on the podium at the strong athletics meeting in Karlstad, Sweden. The Upper Austrian stayed behind the victorious Olympic champion Daniel Stahl (70.25) from Sweden and Matthew Denny (66.01) from Australia, who finished sixth at the World Championships, with a distance of 65.26 meters in the discus throw on Wednesday.

“I’m satisfied with third place, especially when you consider that I competed in training. Of course, preparation for the World Cup in Budapest has priority,” said the 31-year-old, for whom it was his sixth podium finish in the sixth meeting of the season.

Weißhaidinger is now going back to Austria, where the state championships in Bregenz are on the program on Saturday.

