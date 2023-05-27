Home » Weißhaidinger scrapes 70 meters in Schwechat
Sports

Weißhaidinger scrapes 70 meters in Schwechat

by admin
Weißhaidinger scrapes 70 meters in Schwechat

Discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger again delivered a strong performance in Schwechat. A week after his record throw of 70.68 m, the Upper Austrian achieved 69.18 meters at another test meeting in the Lower Austrian city – it was the second longest throw of the 31-year-old in his career. “Today I once again just barely scratched the 70 meters. In terms of throwing technique, I’m already fit for the World Cup season,” Weißhaidinger said with satisfaction.

The Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo still sees a little need for improvement. “In terms of stability, there is still a bit of room for improvement. That’s why we’re putting in another training block before the first international meetings.” Weißhaidinger will compete in the first international competition of the season on June 8th in St. Pölten. The World Championships in Budapest are on the agenda for August.

See also  A march of fire will define the ambitions of the Dolomites

You may also like

Report: Jon Gruden present for QB Derek Carr’s...

A minor dies after touching a catenary in...

the war of the “vélotaf” will take place

The international tournament of Voiron, the last stage...

EURO | The Czech footballers will play the...

Saturday’s gossip: Bellingham, Rice, Mount, Mendy, Szoboszlai, Cancelo,...

Super League: Leigh Leopards 30-12 Warrington Wolves –...

Karl Malone auctions off 24 Barcelona 1992 memorabilia

Neuhortová and Vraštil with Šimánek advanced to the...

the applause of the stadium – Corriere TV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy