Weißhaidinger scrapes 70 meters in Schwechat

Discus thrower Lukas Weißhaidinger again delivered a strong performance in Schwechat. A week after his record throw of 70.68 m, the Upper Austrian achieved 69.18 meters at another test meeting in the Lower Austrian city – it was the second longest throw of the 31-year-old in his career. “Today I once again just barely scratched the 70 meters. In terms of throwing technique, I’m already fit for the World Cup season,” Weißhaidinger said with satisfaction.

The Olympic bronze medalist from Tokyo still sees a little need for improvement. “In terms of stability, there is still a bit of room for improvement. That’s why we’re putting in another training block before the first international meetings.” Weißhaidinger will compete in the first international competition of the season on June 8th in St. Pölten. The World Championships in Budapest are on the agenda for August.