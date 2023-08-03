Weissborn in Kitzbühel out in doubles

Sam Weissborn was eliminated in the doubles competition of the ATP clay court tournament in Kitzbühel with his Monegasque partner Romain Arneodo in the quarterfinals. The two lost to Gonzalo Escobar/Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4) in two sets 3:6 2:6.

The Austrian duo Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler are also still in action on Thursday. The number one seeded doubles team will play Ariel Behar/Adam Pavlasek (URU/CZE) in the fight for a place in the semifinals.

ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbuehel

(Austria, 630,705 euros, sand)

Doubles Quarterfinals:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1) Ariel Behar / Adam Pavlasek (URU/CZE) -:- -:- Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4)

Sam Weissborn / Romain Arneodo (AUT/POL) 6:3 6:2 Round of 16:

Alexander Erler / Lucas Miedler (AUT/1)

Nikola Cacic / Victor Vlad Cornea (CRO/ROU)

6:2 6:4

Sam Weissborn Guido Andreozzi / William Duran (ARG) 6:4 6:2 Guido Andreozzi / William Duran (ARG)

Sebastian Ofner / Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4:6 7:6 (7/5) 10/7 Simone Bolelli / Andrea Vavassori (ITA/2)

Filip Misolic / Joel Schwaerzler (AUT) 7:5 6:3 Gonzalo Escobar / Alexander Nedowessow (ECU/UKR/4)

Philipp Oswald / Marcelo Demoliner (AUT/BRA)

6:3 6:4

