For a long 232 days, he did not take part in any competitive duel. But the Czech gunner Patrik Schick finally pleased all fans of Bayer Leverkusen. After protracted problems with his groin, he started the final half-hour of the Europa League home match against Karabakh, and his team also outclassed the opponent with a score of 5:1. “I am incredibly happy that he is with us again,” coach Xabi Alonso said of the 27-year-old forward.

