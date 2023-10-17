Welcome Party for Nick Castellanos as Philadelphia Phillies Dominate Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB Postseason

The Philadelphia Phillies gave a warm welcome to the Arizona Diamondbacks in their game at Citizens Bank Park. Cuban-American Nick Castellanos joined the Phillies’ squad for the game. The Phillies took an early lead in the first inning with two home runs by Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. With a 2×0 score in favor of the Phillies, Castellanos came to bat in the second inning. Despite a one-ball, one-strike count, Castellanos managed to hit a 92.9 mph fastball and directed the ball towards the opposite side, resulting in a home run. This marked Castellanos’ fifth homer of the season and solidified his position as the leader of the team during the postseason. Prior to the Championship Series, Castellanos had an impressive offensive average of .391, with nine hits in 23 at-bats, driving in five runs and scoring six times. Although Gallen had previously struck him out and granted him a walk, Castellanos showed his skills in the game against the Diamondbacks. Fans can look forward to an exciting game as both teams continue their postseason journey.

