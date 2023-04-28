“Welcome to May Day, enjoy sports, promote health, fine grid” Science and Technology Park fun sports meeting “get up”_China Jiangsu Net

China Jiangsu Network, April 28, Nanjing News In order to enrich the spiritual and cultural life of community residents, the Shazhou Street Science and Technology Park Community took the “May 1st” International Labor Day as an opportunity, and jointly launched the “Welcome May 1st, fun campaign, Promote health, fine grid” fun sports meeting, welcome the arrival of “May 1st” Labor Day with a new spiritual outlook.

During the sports meeting, under the guidance of the coach, community residents, volunteers, and grid players successively entered the field to form groups. I had a great time playing games such as steamers. With bursts of cheering and cheering, the team members participating in various competitions worked hard to win. In the friendly competition, everyone united and cooperated, showing the community civilization and harmony. Volunteers from the Red Cross Fraternity Homeland in the community stepped forward to distribute mineral water, paper towels and other supplies to residents and friends.Fully do a good job in logistics support.

At the event site, volunteers from the community Red Cross Fraternity Home distributed Red Cross publicity materials to the residents, and popularized the knowledge of the three rescues and three donations, telling residents and volunteers that the three rescues are emergency rescue, emergency rescue, and humanitarian assistance, and the three donations are blood donation , Donate hematopoietic stem cells, donate human organ tissues. Some volunteers taught first aid knowledge and skills on the spot, led residents to learn first aid measures such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and enthusiastically answered residents’ doubts. The free clinic service desk of Boai Homeland is full of residents waiting to have their blood pressure and blood sugar measured. They provide targeted health guidance based on the test results, and provide regular family medicines. During the fun quiz, the host gave prize-winning questions and answers on community fire safety knowledge and labor law knowledge. The residents in the audience actively answered the questions, and the scene was very lively.

“Participating in this fun sports meeting not only gave us an opportunity to exercise and strengthen our physical fitness, but also learned first aid and safety-related knowledge. Grid service and the creation of a ‘fine grid’ laid the foundation.” Grid member Xiaoqiu said.

This event not only demonstrated the positive mental outlook and good physical fitness of community residents, volunteers, and grid members through sports, but also promoted residents to improve the quality of life and work. It also popularized the relevant knowledge of emergency rescue, fire safety, and labor law, and improved residents’ self-rescue and mutual rescue capabilities in response to emergencies through first-aid practice, carried forward the spirit of “humanity, fraternity, and dedication” of the Red Cross, and gave full play to the community The voluntary service of the Red Cross Fraternity Homeland demonstrates a healthy, civilized and harmonious community. (Liu Yu Wang Shuning)