“Welcome to Nanxi for the Asian Games” Zhejiang Youth Hip-hop Challenge Ignites Early Summer_Zhejiang Online

“Welcome to the Asian Games in Nanxi” Zhejiang Youth Hip-hop Challenge Ignites Early Summer

2023-05-22 17:47:59





Source: Hangzhou Daily





reporter Li Chen

From May 20th to 21st, the “Welcome to the Asian Games Nanxi” Zhejiang Youth Street Dance Challenge hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Bureau and the Zhejiang Provincial Sports Federation was held at the Nanxi River Beach Music Park in Yongjia, Wenzhou. Nearly 1,000 young hip-hop enthusiasts ignited their passion and youthful attitude through fierce competitions, conveying their enthusiasm and expectations for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

There are three groups in this challenge, which are self-organized group dance group, break dance, and free style fighting dance. Among them, break dance will be on the stage of the Asian Games for the first time as a new competition. Xu Xianyou, secretary of the party group and director of the Yongjia County Culture, Radio, Tourism and Sports Bureau, said that this challenge not only provides a platform for young people to learn about “dance”, but also a catalyst for promoting hip-hop culture to take root in Nanxi River, creating a strong atmosphere for welcoming the Asian Games. atmosphere.

Hip-hop is full of visual impact and sense of rhythm. This Zhejiang Youth Hip-hop Challenge settled in Yongjia, taking Nanxi River Scenic Spot as the hip-hop competition venue, integrating hip-hop competitions into local cultural and tourist attractions, combining sports + camping leisure tourism and other elements, With the most popular camping mode nowadays, it aims to create a cross-border sports event brand with Nanxi River characteristics. Apart from the competition, contestants, parents and spectators also indulged in hip-hop dancing, camping, markets, and delicious food in the mountains and rivers of Nanxi River, and had a pleasant weekend.

Yongjia will also take this street dance challenge as a starting point to launch more high-standard and high-quality Nanxi River International Outdoor Leisure Carnival series of events, taking advantage of the opportunity to launch the brand of “Poetry and Painting Yongjia · Sports Nanxi” and bring more Sports events, fashion elements, and youth power are brought to Yongjia to promote the integrated development of “sports + tourism”, build an important domestic tourist destination with high quality, welcome guests from all over the world with full enthusiasm, and truly make Nanxi River a “competitive landscape, music Enjoy a new life” sports paradise.

It is understood that break dancing has a broad mass base in Zhejiang. At present, there are more than 20,000 registered hip-hop athletes and more than 500 professional coaches in the province. In order to better help the development of hip-hop talents and the industry in 26 counties in mountainous areas, Zhejiang Street Dance Sports Association has launched the “Public Welfare Support Education in Mountain Primary Schools” action, calling on street dance sports associations in various cities to support education in mountainous primary schools and send street dance lessons for free. The children in the mountains strengthen their bodies through vigorous hip-hop dance, and hone their perseverance and never give up spirit. In this event, Wenzhou Street Dance Sports Association and Yongjia Gangtou Primary School officially paired up, and more cooperation and interaction will be carried out in the future.