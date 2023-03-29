Welcome to the Asian Games · When the “basket” has me! ——The elementary school basketball game of the 21st Wuyi County Games ended successfully

2023-03-28 17:42:25





Source: Zhejiang Online





Correspondent Xiang Lirong



News from Zhejiang Online on March 28 (correspondent Xiang Lirong)On March 25th, the 21st Wuyi County Sports Meeting (Youth Division) primary school basketball game was hosted by Wuyi County People’s Government, Wuyi County Education Bureau, Wuyi County Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports Bureau, and Experimental Middle School. Secondary school is over. 420 athletes from 30 teams from 17 primary schools in the county participated in the competition. After 6 days and 67 games of fierce competition, the male group Experimental Primary School and the female group Hushan Primary School won the championship.

Men’s competition results

No.1 Experimental Primary School No.2 Hushan Primary School No.3 Bilingual School No.4 Wuchuan Primary School

The fifth place is Shuxi Primary School The sixth place is Donggao Primary School The seventh place is Wangzhai Primary School The eighth place is Jiaodao Primary School

Women’s competition results

The first place is Hushan Primary School The second place is Experimental Primary School The third place is Wuchuan School The fourth place is Shuxi Primary School

The fifth place is Wangzhai Primary School The sixth place is Shaozhai Primary School The seventh place is Taoxi Primary School The eighth place is Donggao Primary School

Sportsmanship Award: Liucheng Primary School, Quanxi Primary School, Mingzhao Primary School, Baimu Primary School

This competition is the first sports event for primary and middle school students held under the new situation of epidemic prevention and control. In line with the purpose of “health first, safety first”, it is based on “church”, focuses on “diligence”, and pays attention to “regular competition”. “, through the reform and innovation of the competition system, attract more primary and middle school students to participate in basketball and fall in love with basketball, and create a strong atmosphere of “welcoming the Asian Games, promoting double reduction and double increase”. The platform provides sufficient opportunities to show themselves, allowing students to “enjoy fun, enhance their physique, improve their personality, and temper their will” in the competition, and also allows the public to appreciate the unique charm of Wuyi’s “quality education”.