Welcome to the Asian Games, The Road of Tang Poetry · 2023 Xinchang Marathon Challenge Concluded Successfully

Source: Zhejiang Online-Chao News Client





Reporter Li Ying Wang Qiong

How long is the millennium poetry road, and the ancient and modern runners can measure it. At 8:30 a.m. on March 19, the “Welcome to the Asian Games” Road to Tang Poetry · 2023 Xinchang Marathon Challenge kicked off at Shihua Xinchang.

The 2023 Xinchang Marathon Challenge is hosted by the Xinchang County People’s Government and exclusively operated by Guangzhou Borun Sports Technology Co., Ltd. In this event, in addition to displaying and sharing the achievements of “common prosperity” and in-depth articles on the integration of “sports + culture and tourism”, it is also a cheer for the upcoming Asian Games.

Wang Qizhou, deputy secretary of the county party committee and county magistrate, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony: “As the host, we will strive to create the most poetic marathon challenge. I sincerely hope that everyone can remember Xinchang, fall in love with Xinchang, and love Xinchang. Sincerely Everyone is welcome to come to Xinchang for a walk, taste the Great Buddha Longjing, walk the road of Tang poetry, enjoy the beautiful scenery of Tianmu, and taste Xinchang’s best products.”

In the end, contestant Zhang Lunan won the men’s championship of the Shiba Wuyue group challenge 22km event with a good result of 1 hour, 15 minutes and 45 seconds; player Ding Lu won the women’s championship of the Shiba Wuyue group challenge 22km event with a good time of 1 hour, 28 minutes and 44 seconds group champion. Contestant Fu Yujie won the men’s championship of Qinglan Chunnong group experience 13km event in 47 minutes and 20 seconds; player Shang Weili won the championship of Qinglan Chunnong group experience 13km project women’s championship in 55 minutes and 27 seconds.