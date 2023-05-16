We’ll wait for him outside his house and try to kidnap him

The Lakers and Nuggets are set to open the Western Finals tonight in Denver. One of the main challenges for Purple and Gold is containing Nikola Jokic.

The two-time league MVP stepped up his game in the second-round series against the Suns, averaging 34.5 points, 13.2 rebounds and 10.3 assists in 38.5 minutes per game.

Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham says his team’s goal is to force the Serbian superstar to be indecisive.

“You’re not going to speed him up, you’re not going to slow him down, you just have to make sure you’re present on him at all times… but try as much as possible to put him in a position that creates indecision,” Ham said of Jokic.

